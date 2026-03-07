NFL Free Agency Buzz Says 'Keep An Eye On' Mike Evans to the Chargers

Aside from the offensive line, the Los Angeles Chargers need upgrades across their entire offense in general. They started early, inking center Tyler Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million deal ahead of free agency.

While an emphasis will still be placed on the offensive line next week, the Chargers need some new weapons as well. The wide receiver trio of Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston weren't exactly great in 2025, as none cracked 800 yards on the year. Allen is now a free agent and Johnston still has yet to have his fifth-year option picked up.

The Chargers need a bonafide outside receiver for Justin Herbert to target. Could that player be Mike Evans? The longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneer could very well leave this offseason and continue his impressive career elsewhere. 2025 was the first year that Evans didn't record 1,000 receiving yards, ending his streak at 11 seasons.

If the Bolts want to add Evans, it may be due to mutual interest. One NFL insider said to "keep an eye on" the Chargers being among the teams to pique Evans' interest.

Mike Evans to Chargers could happen says NFL insider

When unloading his post-combine notebook, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports dove into Evans' potential suitors once free agency begins in a few days.

"If Evans does not return to Tampa Bay, keep an eye on the Bills, Chargers, 49ers, Commanders and Giants," Jones wrote. "His price is going to be difficult to gauge, though. He will be 33 this season coming off an injured year, and there aren't many comparisons to him out there. Evans may aim for something close to $25 million per year in what would amount to a two-year deal, but sources believe he will get something closer to $20 million per year."

Jones pointed to Evans' market being difficult to pinpoint. Spotrac has his value set at $13.3 million, with a projected deal worth $26,623,848 over two years. The Chargers could certainly make that happen, but due to Evans' resume, his number will likely come in above that.

Imagine Herbert throwing to Evans on Sundays this fall? New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel would have to be ecstatic having a future Hall of Famer to work with. An offense with Herbert, Evans, McConkey, Oronde Gadsden II and Omarion Hampton sounds like a solid group to work with.