Ranking the Chargers’ Most Realistic Free Agent Targets

Nothing is unrealistic for the Los Angeles Chargers in NFL free agency.

Careful cap navigation for two years of the Jim Harbaugh era to date has general manager Joe Hortiz sitting on roughly $99 million in cap space. That, after some big-name roster cuts before free agency.

In fact, the only unrealistic thing about the Chargers’ upcoming trip to the open market is obvious names they will avoid.

Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson comes to mind: He’s arguably the top player on the market, but he’s 31 years old, coming off an injury, and wants a market-resetting deal. Hortiz and the Chargers sound hesitant to get in bidding wars for their own edge rushers, let alone an aging veteran.

Here’s a look at the most realistic Chargers free-agent targets, ranked from least to most likely, based on how Hortiz and Harbaugh like to run their operation.

6. Odafe Oweh, edge, Chargers

Odafe Oweh | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Oweh should be higher, but his market could get wild. Spotrac has his projected market value at $19.3 million per year over three seasons. The Chargers might be reluctant to pay that while also wanting Khalil Mack back and capable of doing a big Tuli Tuipulotu contract extension right now. Still, the Chargers already invested in Oweh by bringing him over by trade. He then erupted for 7.5 sacks. He’s a former first-rounder they should probably lock down, almost regardless of cost.

5. Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

Alec Pierce | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Don’t sleep on the Chargers here. If new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel says he wants another weapon like the 6’3” Alec Pierce, he might just get him. A versatile deep threat, Pierce would open up the field for Ladd McConkey underneath. Keenan Allen is a free agent and it’s hard to imagine they do much with former first-rounder Quentin Johnston beyond 2026. Maybe Pierce is the new idea with McConkey and second-round sophomore Tre’ Harris.

4. Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seahawks

Rashid Shaheed | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rashid Shaheed already feels like a Chargers fit for many of the same reasons. He fits the base offense in many ways Pierce might, gives McDaniel another weapon and dramatically boosts the Chargers’ special teams return game.

3. David Edwards, G, Bills

David Edwards | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Chargers are taking a stick of dynamite to the interior offensive line. Center Bradley Bozman was a cut candidate who retired. They just cut Mekhi Becton after that disaster. And free agent Zion Johnson was one-dimensional and a weak point. David Edwards has consistently been one of the best guards in football and just ranked 19th out of 81 at his position at PFF. Spotrac has him at $19.9 million per year, which would explain why the Chargers might be out on Oweh, but all the way in on protecting Justin Herbert.

2. Connor McGovern, C, Bills

Connor McGovern | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The interior must improve. Connor McGovern ranked 15th out of 40 centers at PFF. For comparison, Bozeman ranked 40th out of 40. No need to get a mild upgrade, though. The Chargers should be all-in on someone like McGovern who can fit McDaniel’s scheme and likely be an anchor next to a rookie guard (or two).

1. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Ravens

Tyler Linderbaum | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Is Tyler Linderbaum going to be too expensive? Spotrac has him at $17.7 million and $70.8 million total over four years. But that’s probably far too low now. Creed Humphrey had an $18 million per-year average. Linderbaum might just push $20 million-per. And frankly? The Chargers should be willing to go there. McDaniel and Herbert are a Super Bowl combo. The weapons are great. The guard spots might just be rookies. This isn’t unrealistic…it’s what they’ve seemingly been waiting for all this time with their cap management.

