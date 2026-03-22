NFL Free Agency Random Idea: What About Odell Beckham to the Chargers?

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t drastically hurting for help at wide receiver for Justin Herbert.

But modern NFL great Odell Beckham is looking for work. And there’s an iffy Mike McDaniel connection around the Chargers now, too.

Maybe it’s worth a look, especially for a Chargers team with a head coach who happens to live by the “competitors welcome” slogan when talking about his roster.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, by the way, was recently at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic and got an up-close-and-personal look at Beckham, who hopes the event is a launching pad to an NFL comeback.

"Looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity to play this year, and hopefully, this is kinda just a starting point," Beckham said, according to FanDuel TV's Kay Adams.

Most of the discussion might center on Beckham perhaps going back to the New York Giants.

But what about the Chargers?

Chargers, Odell Beckham free agency fit analyzed

Odell Beckham | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Technically speaking, the Chargers have at least a mild need at wideout. Ladd McConkey is a loose No. 1 option. Former first-rounder Quentin Johnston isn’t sounding like a guy about to get an extension, Keenan Allen is a free agent and Tre Harris is an unproven sophomore.

There’s also the matter of fit. For all we know, the Chargers will move on from Johnston over the summer while rounding out a new-look depth chart for McDaniel’s scheme.

Granted, Beckham isn’t going anywhere and acting as a No. 1 in a scheme, or even a No. 3. He’s had a rough road with injuries over the last few active seasons and his brief foray with Miami back in 2024 is the last he’s seen the field.

Things didn’t appear to end all that well between McDaniel and Beckham last time out, either, as the Dolphins waived him after just nine catches in as many games.

“It’s as simple as, what’s the best for both him and the team moving forward. We thought it was a good time to go that direction,” McDaniel said at the time, according to Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “I know his expectations. When you communicate transparently, I know where he’s at. This is the best for both parties.”

Still, Beckham took a year off, everyone involved is older and wiser and the situation is certainly new.

Some of this idea hinges on Beckham being willing to latch on with a contender and get a few reps in with a quarterback like Justin Herbert. Familiarity with an offense McDaniel runs doesn’t hurt (neither, probably, does familiarity with a Harbaugh after his stint in Baltimore a few years ago).

Granted, we’re talking very loosely about a cheap, prove-it deal for the summer that would match how general manager Joe Hortiz likes to move. It couldn’t hurt to stockpile weapons and see what shakes out in training camp, right?

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