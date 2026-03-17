Former Pro Bowl TE Makes Ravens Visit

The Baltimore Ravens hosted former Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, as the team evaluates ways to add size and athleticism to its receiving corps. Njoku’s visit signals that Baltimore is serious about pairing him with Mark Andrews to create mismatches over the middle and in the red zone. With the Ravens looking to diversify their offensive attack, Njoku offers a combination of speed, hands, and contested-catch ability that could immediately boost efficiency near the goal line.

Browns free-agent TE David Njoku visited today with the Baltimore Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2026

Njoku’s ability to line up in multiple spots makes him a natural fit for the Ravens’ 11 personnel packages. Two-tight-end sets with Njoku and Andrews would force defenses to account for both size and speed, creating space for Lamar Jackson to exploit. In short-yardage and red zone situations, Njoku can block, chip defenders, or run intermediate and vertical routes, giving the offense flexibility and unpredictability. This pairing could elevate red zone efficiency and open the middle of the field in ways Baltimore has lacked this season.

Njoku offers more than just size. At 6-foot-4, he can box out defenders and stretch the field vertically, giving Jackson another weapon capable of winning contested catches. Defenses that overcommit to Andrews would have to respect Njoku’s ability to split coverage or find soft zones across the middle.

With Isaiah Likely leaving the Ravens to sign with the New York Giants, Njoku could immediately fill that void in the offense. Spotrac projects a two-year, $19 million deal with a $10 million average per year, which would provide immediate impact without compromising cap flexibility. Njoku could serve as the Ravens’ primary big-body receiver in 11 personnel while still threatening defenses downfield.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Enhancing Lamar Jackson’s Arsenal

For Jackson, the addition of another athletic tight end changes how defenses approach the Ravens’ offense. Njoku can line up in-line or out wide, allowing Baltimore to manipulate coverage and maintain a balanced attack between the run and pass. This addition gives Jackson a more reliable secondary target, particularly on intermediate throws and seam routes where defensive backs struggle to match his speed and size. With Njoku and Andrews, the Ravens could use two-tight-end formations to spread the field and give Jackson more room for reads and decision-making.

Adding Njoku would not simply replace lost targets but could upgrade the offense. His combination of size, speed, and versatility gives Baltimore a two-tight-end set capable of creating consistent mismatches. In the red zone and short-yardage situations, Njoku could become a reliable scoring option while also opening opportunities for other skill players.

With this pairing, the Ravens could transform their passing attack while still maintaining the run-first identity that has defined the team’s offensive philosophy under Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

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