Chargers Send Serious Message to Justin Herbert With Flurry of 6th-Round NFL Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz resisted their trade-happy ways of the NFL draft’s prior rounds and stood tall in the sixth round with two draft picks just spaces apart.

At No. 202, the Chargers drafted Boston College offensive lineman Logan Taylor. And at No. 206, the Chargers drafted Alex Harkey, another offensive lineman, this time out of Oregon.

Both spots? They look slight reaches, albeit project as guys who fit the new scheme for Justin Herbert.

Speaking of Herbert, that makes it four offensive linemen drafted by the Chargers in the 2026 class.

NFL draft’s sixth round instant analysis for Chargers’ picks

Logan Taylor | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not hard to see why one might throw the word reach out when talking about these sixth-round grabs by the Chargers.

At Pro Football Focus’ big board, Taylor landed as the 429th-ranked prospect in the draft. Again, the Chargers grabbed him at No. 202. And at No. 206, Harkey was even lower on PFF’s board at…No. 438.

But hey, that’s just one big board and nobody said the Chargers’ board needs to match up even close.

How about an expert like NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein? His analysis throws big praise at Taylor for having good size and being a four-year starter who has experience at multiple spots.

“He’s a high-pad run blocker, lacking pop on contact and drive leverage, but he fights to sustain with grip strength/choppy feet,” Zierlein wrote. “Taylor will have some issues against interior power, but he knows how to play and could become an adequate backup in a gap/inside zone scheme.”

The Chargers won’t complain about the starting experience Taylor brings to the table. And given his athleticism and measureables, he’s yet another guy who fits nicely into the bucket offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel wants for his guys.

So, too, does the 6’6” Harkey, who Zierlein likes even more as a prospect who might be able to develop into a starter. He started 14 games at right tackle last year and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Conference.

One problem: Zierlein says Harkey’s size and length means he’s a guard prospect at best.

The kicker there from the writeup: “Harkey’s experience at tackle and his athletic tools create a real opportunity to become a successful interior protector provided he can hold up to the bull rush. Harkey projects as a backup guard with starting potential.”

The Chargers have now drafted four offensive linemen for the first time since, well, somewhere in the 90s. It’s a serious attempt to overhaul the depth and change the future. If they really like Taylor and were very worried he wouldn’t fall out of the draft, then spending one of their many picks is fine, value aside.

Same story for Harkey. The value conversation will stick, but at the end of the day, we’re talking about sixth-round picks. And Hortiz has started to earn some serious benefit of the doubt when it comes to his later-round picks being able to develop into contributors.

Grade: B

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