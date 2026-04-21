Chargers' Tricky Quentin Johnston Contract Decision Leaves Door Open for Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to be the target of trade speculation ahead of the NFL draft thanks to one name:

Quentin Johnston.

The Chargers are very unlikely to trade Johnston. But it’s hard to blame outsiders for taking a brief look at the Chargers and playing a little connect-the-dots while coming up with the idea.

Those Chargers sort of dug the hole, too. Johnston is a valuable trade asset while having some faults that make it seem like he needs a change of scenery. The Chargers hired Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator, which makes it hard to tell if he’ll fit the new offense.

A capper on all of the Johnston trade speculation is that, while the Chargers have publicly supported Johnston and dismissed the idea of a trade…they haven’t exactly been in a rush to go out and pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, either.

Perception isn’t always reality, but it does matter.

Chargers’ Quentin Johnston contract outlook amid trade speculation

Quentin Johnston | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Chargers have until the start of May to confirm or skip Johnston’s fifth-year option.

At CBS Sports, former sports agent Joel Corry outlined Johnston’s fifth-year option as costing $18 million, but cautioned that it all hinges on McDaniel.

Corry wrote the following: “Whether Johnston's option year is picked up could depend on how new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel feels he fits in his offense.”

Indeed. And while names like Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz have expressed excitement over Johnston’s fit with McDaniel, actions speak louder than words.

Granted, there’s some basic business sense to the fifth-year option situation. Johnston is only a $4.5 million cap hit in 2026 before that fifth year kicks in and the cap number jumps dramatically. He’s technically a bargain for 2026, then, even if he doesn’t carve out a major role for himself.

Still, Johnston has battled drop issues at times during his career, so it’s fair for outsiders to wonder if McDaniel wants to deal with that. Ladd McConkey is the top target and the Chargers already have sophomores Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith to consider for roles. That’s three names, plus Keenan Allen is out there as a free agent, before the idea that McDaniel might want to bring in one or two of his own guys.

Considering the Chargers have made big changes to every offensive positional group (even fullback!) this offseason to better suit McDaniel’s vision, it feels like wideout is inevitable. Johnston is younger and cheap, so he clearly has some trade value.

The Chargers would shut down these ideas with that fifth-year option confirmed. That could be coming soon. In the meantime, though, as Hortiz heads into a draft with only five selections and the wideout room hasn’t been touched yet, one has to wonder if Johnston is a chip they might consider moving while going up and down the board or adding selections to their stockpile.

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