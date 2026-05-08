Top NFL Free Agent TEs Left For Chargers After David Njoku News

The news that the Los Angeles Chargers would host free agent tight end David Njoku on a visit sort of came and went.

Njoku was apparently slated for a visit with the Chargers to start the week. The idea of the former Cleveland Browns star linking up with a quarterback like Justin Herbert and an offensive coordinator like Mike McDaniel was really fun, to say the least.

Granted, the Chargers have a breakout second-year tight end on their hands with Oronde Gadsden. They signed Charlie Kolar. A free agent joining the mix would need to be content with a split role and, given the frugal nature of the Chargers and the type of contract that comes with it.

Here’s a quick look at some free agent tight ends still out there, now that it’s clear the Chargers want to add help.

Jonnu Smith

Jonnu Smith | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut Jonnu Smith to save salary cap. He played 17 games there last season, catching 38 passes for 222 yards and two scores. His overall grade at Pro Football Focus ranked him 37th amongst tight ends, last. Still, he might be able to provide Tanner McLachlan with some competition over the summer.

Darren Waller

Darren Waller | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

How about another McDaniel reunion? Waller popped back up out of retirement last year with the Miami Dolphins, appearing in nine games with three starts. That, after the Dolphins traded a sixth-round pick for him after he sat out the 2024 season. He scored six times over those nine appearances and, even at the age of 33, has something to offer, provided he’s fine with the slot on the depth chart.

Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The veteran tight end Zach Ertz wants to make a 14th season happen at the age of 35. But he’s coming off an ACL tear suffered last December. He’s been a critical part of the Washington offense over the last two years, though, scoring seven times in 2024 and four times over 13 games last year. Ertz is one of those late summer training camp signings to possibly keep in mind.

What about David Njoku?

David Njoku | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Lots to love with David Njoku. The former first-round pick has scored nine times over the last two seasons and is still a top-tier weapon, especially when projecting him into an offense with Herbert and McDaniel. Problem is, those facts mean he might be able to find a bigger role and contract elsewhere. The Chargers will be patient, as the Gadsden-Kolar combo is already pretty solid-looking. Njoku would be a luxury add.

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