NFL Mock Draft Makes Chargers Fans Dreams Come True for Justin Herbert

It has been a long free agency season for the Los Angeles Chargers, with plenty of controversial moves being made. Whether it is the Bolts missing out on obvious free agent signings like Elgton Jenkins and Wyatt Teller, or it is the lack of movement signing...anyone on the interior offensive line, it has been quite the ride thus far.

With free agency being as big of a disappointment as it has been, it seems that fans are now looking toward the draft for players that can help remedy the Bolts' obvious issues going into 2026. Many positions could be at play for the Chargers, with the defensive line being a major option.

Flipping to the other side of the football, the Bolts are now projected to select an offensive lineman by many media outlets. This is a fine process as long as it is a player who is worth the value. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com discusses the possibility of the Chargers getting the perfect fit to remedy the virus that has been a poor interior offensive line for Justin Herbert and his offense.

Chargers Mock Draft Has Them Selecting Penn State Standout Lineman

Olaivavega Ioane | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Daniel Jeremiah is known as one of the "Titans" of the NFL Draft industry, being one of the most influential and respected figures in the game. In his most recent 2026 NFL mock draft 3.0, he had the Chargers selecting Penn State IOL, Olaivavega Ioane, a Redshirt Junior.

His rationale for the selection: "The Chargers thank their lucky stars that their need on the interior matches up with the best player still available. Ioane would be their most talented guard." This could not be any truer if this scenario were to play out.

Bolt fans and media members alike have been screaming for an addition across the interior offensive line, considering they currently have Cole Strange and Trevor Penning slotted at starting guard spots. Ioane would instantly take Penning's spot and make this entire offensive line a strength rather than the detrimental weakness it has been during the start of Jim Harbaugh's regime.

Respected draft evaluator and offensive line guru, Brandon Thorn of Bleacher Report, had this to say about the player the Chargers are mocked to select:

"Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane is the top pure guard in the class, driven by very good play strength and point-of-attack power that allow him to routinely halt the bull rush with a firm anchor while creating displacement and compressing the line of scrimmage. His movement skills grade closer to average, limiting his ability to consistently win in space or redirect against quicker interior defenders. Even with that constraint, his patience, balance and power profile project to an early NFL starter who can control the pocket inside and become a tone-setter in a downhill or balanced run scheme."

That said, the 6'4 320lb guard should be someone Bolt fans should wish for when April and the NFL Draft come rolling around. The question of value and positional need would align perfectly, yielding the dream of fans to come true.

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