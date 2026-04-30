Way-Too-Early Chargers 2027 Two-Round Mock Draft-And Why It Already Matters

The 2026 NFL draft is now in the rearview mirror. The Los Angeles Chargers left Pittsburgh with an additional eight players on their roster after multiple trades increased their draft capital from the original five they entered the draft with to the final number of eight.

The Chargers will be heading to training camp deep at multiple positions. Depending on the battles that ensue, there may end up being some tough decisions being made on the roster heading into the season.

The Chargers, under general manager Joe Hortiz, have attacked their roster needs aggressively in the draft. In 2024, the Chargers needed a tackle and a wide receiver, they landed Joe Alt and traded up to secure Ladd McConkey. Entering 2025, the Chargers needed to restock the weapons on the roster and drafted Omarion Hampton, Tre' Harris, Keandre Lambert Smith and Oronde Gadsden II.

In this most recent draft, the Chargers needed to add a third edge rusher and restock their offensive line room. They drafted edge rusher Akheem Mesidor in the first round and drafted four offensive linemen.

Looking forward to the 2027 draft, we can examine the Chargers' potential needs and targets by looking at current position groups and rostered players signed through 2027. The training camp battles that are on the horizon will be very important and informative for the roster going forward. Let's dig in with a quick two-round mock draft.

2027 Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft

Round 1: Brice Pollock, cornerback, Texas Tech

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Brice Pollock was a key member of Texas Tech's feared 2025 defense. The Mississippi State transfer displayed elite ball production with five interceptions, six passes broken up to go along with 52 tackles while not yielding a touchdown all season in coverage. ESPN ranked Pollock number 30 on their top 100 players of the 2025 college football season.

Pollock will be the top-ranked defender returning to the Red Raiders vaunted defense entering his true senior season. Pollock will be taking on a larger role in 2026 given the volume of his 2025 teammates now heading to the NFL. If he maintains his level of play, he will likely hear his name called in the first round of the 2027 draft.

First watch of 2027 class

Texas Tech corner Brice Pollack

Highest ranked returning member of Texas Tech's elite defense (#30 ESPN top 100 in 2025)

Absolutely annihilates Kenyon Sadiq on this bubble screen.

✅️Elite ball production

✅️Great tackler

✅️A+ instincts pic.twitter.com/HIu6pBLznJ — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 30, 2026

The Chargers did not draft a corner in the 2026 draft and currently only have Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart and three 2025 undrafted free agents still remaining under contract for 2027. General manager Joe Hortiz mentioned in the draft wrap-up press conference that they were looking at the corner back position on day three, but the board did not fall in their favor.

Given the construction of the room in regards to long term assets and the admission they were looking on day three in this most recent draft, it is fair to assume the Chargers will be treating cornerback as a top priority in the 2027 draft.

Round 2: Christian Alliegro, linebacker, Ohio State

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Christian Alliegro embodies a modern linebacker. He is big, athletic and tough as nails. He is new on campus at Ohio State having just transferred from Wisconsin for his senior season. Ironically, he broke his arm against Ohio State and played through the injury.

The toughness shown to play through the broken arm, paired with his athleticism and general versatility, will make Alliegro a top linebacker prospect heading into the 2026 college football season.

Allow me to introduce you to one of the toughest dudes in CFB.

Wisconsin LB Christian Alliegro is only a Junior so he may return to school. He broke his arm somewhere in the 1st quarter against Ohio State (possibly on this play) Got it x-rayed and the training staff told him he… pic.twitter.com/3918N5Jyfv — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) October 27, 2025

The Chargers enter 2026 with a loaded linebacker room including Daiyan Henley, Denzel Perryman, Troy Dye, Del'Shawn Phillips, Junior Colson and Marlowe Wax. Only Phillips, Colson and Wax are under contract in 2027. The linebacker room is crowded, and there is a world where a few of the six do not make the 53-man roster.

The Chargers did not draft any linebackers nor did they sign any undrafted free agents. There is a chance they head into the season with only one linebacker signed through 2027 after camp battles. If the pattern of aggressively addressing holes in the roster via the draft holds, the Chargers will likely add a linebacker in the draft in 2027.