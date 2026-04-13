Chargers Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Jim Harbaugh Rejects Steelers’ Trade Offer to Get His Guy

The Los Angeles Chargers hit the NFL draft with a mission: Upgrade Justin Herbert’s offensive line and spread new talent across a defense that lost a guru coordinator like Jesse Minter.

Naturally, mock drafts will reflect this. Well, as we pointed out, some Chargers mock drafts go catastrophically wrong. But most play within the confines of these goals for the Chargers, and frankly, it’s pretty hard to mess it up.

Here’s a quick look at a three-round Chargers mock draft, using the mock draft simulator from Pro Football Network.

Round 1, No. 22: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Olaivavega Ioane | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers attempted to trade up with the Chargers here. They offered No. 53, No. 76, No. 85 and a 2027 second-round pick.

An incredible haul, really, especially for a Chargers team that only entered this draft with five picks.

More incredible, though?

Staying put and getting arguably the best guard in the class with Olaivavega Ioane, Pro Football Focus’ No. 16 overall player who had an 80.0 grade last year. That includes an 87.0 pass-blocking grade that ranked him 12th out of 374 guards.

The Chargers have been pretty controversial in the way they ignored guard for the second offseason in a row here, despite the major need. Cole Strange is a former first-round pick who fits the traits Mike McDaniel wants in his new scheme, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be better than the guys they had last year.

Ioane, at least, gives the Chargers a chance at a plus-starter next to new starting center Tyler Biadasz. Tack on the NFL’s best offensive tackle duo with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, and Jim Harbaugh might just have something here.

Round 2, No. 55: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Cashius Howell | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers figure to target pass-rushers as early as No. 22. This almost feels like the floor, with Cashius Howell one of the ideal fits. As we’ve noted in-depth, Howell fits exactly what the Chargers draft historically.

Pro Football Focus’ 26th ranked player, Howell put up an 81.2 PFF grade last year. He’s got a chance to be the guy in a tandem with Tuli Tuipulotu for a long time since they let Odafe Oweh get away in free agency. And there are few better places for him to land than with a team rostering Khalil Mack, who makes one heck of a mentor example for rookie edge rushers.

Round 3, No. 86: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Jake Golday | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time to think about life after Denzel Perryman.

Linebacker isn’t a premium spot and the Chargers won’t be in range for guys like Sonny Styles. But it is a priority. Perryman is back on another short-term deal, but he turns 34 during the season. The Chargers simply haven’t gotten what they needed from Junior Colson, a third-round pick in 2024. The depth chart is screaming for long-term help that isn’t Daiyan Henley.

So, here comes Jake Golday, Pro Football Focus’ 59th overall player. Over at NFL.com, Lance Zierlein tabs him as a prospect who “will eventually be a plus starter” as an inside linebacker.

So, exactly what the Chargers need, and at a great value. Like Mack and Howell, Perryman would make quite the mentor for Golday, too.

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