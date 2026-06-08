Chargers OTA Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction

The Los Angeles Chargers have one week remaining of OTAs before shifting to mandatory mini-camp on June 16th. From practice sessions open to the media, glimpses of standouts, the new offense and Justin Herbert's challenges have peeked through the curtain.

The Chargers and Mike McDaniel have not been very shy about the offense being built. Expectations are through the roof and in the slow time of the off-season, bold proclamations and rumors tend to take center stage.

Fantasy football content is starting to heat up and wild proclamations often come with the questions and uncertainty at this point of the offseason. Some predictions for offensive players and production projections can be reasonable based on what information we have been given. Let's dig through some of the rumors and proclamations jumping out from the Chargers OTAs and separate the fiction from reality.

Omarion Hampton will have a big sophomore season

May 19, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Expected reality

The Chargers hiring of Mike McDaniel should be a broad indication that Los Angeles' run game should heat up with the introduction of an outside-zone heavy offense. At North Carolina, Hampton ran 62 percent of the time in zone run plays in 2025 and 68 percent in 2024.

Hampton was also significantly more effective rushing outside of the tackles, which may have been a function of the Tarheels offensive line, but still an indication over a two-season sample size that he excels in outside zone rushing concepts. Based on his North Carolina rushing data, Hampton also preferred to run to the right and with Joe Alt back to full health, it should be an exciting sophomore season for Hampton.

Justin Herbert is being asked to completely change how he plays

Somewhat fiction

Justin Herbert has a cannon of an arm. He has relied on that arm strength, at times to his detriment. Mike McDaniel is changing up the Chargers offense and asking Justin Herbert to focus on the quick game more. Part of that change is simply throwing more often with anticipation as opposed to rifling in passes when receivers get open.

Herbert described the offensive change in his first media appearance of the off-season as he was answering questions about changes to his off-season throwing schedule and focusing on footwork. Former college quarterback turned analyst Max Browne noted on X that Herbert's footwork in clips that have been made available indicate the offensive change the Chargers are already undergoing.

Mike McDaniel’s changing Justin Herbert’s footwork. Here’s why… pic.twitter.com/iTM69tRCKA — Max Browne (@MaxBrowne4) June 6, 2026

Justin Herbert will still be able to showcase his howitzer of an arm, specifically off of play action this upcoming season. Mike McDaniel is asking him to play a bit differently to provide answers for how defenses are attacking them and finally get a playoff win.

Keaton Mitchell breakout coming with Mike McDaniel calling the plays

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell at press conference during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fiction for now

Mike McDaniel specifically wanted Keaton Mitchell for the Chargers offense. He wanted him to the point that he made photoshopped wanted posters with Mitchell featured before the start of free agency.

Discourse around Mitchell right now is largely centered around fantasy football as content creators and analysts have yet to be able to figure out what to do with Mitchell. Omarion Hampton should be the clear top back, the question will be if Mitchell can carve out a role large enough to warrant fantasy impact.

Weapons due for a big year

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Expected reality

The discussion around the expected production of the Chargers weapons has also been driven by fantasy football discourse but it is rooted in Mike McDaniel's own words. McDaniel mentioned in a media appearance following rookie minicamp that it is a reasonable expectation that every wide receiver has a career year in 2026.

The changes to the Chargers offense, seen in Justin Herbert's new footwork, is designed to give pass catchers more room to operate and in theory have more yards after the catch opportunities. Chargers receivers such as Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston thrive with room to run and are primed to be major factors in the Chargers new offense.