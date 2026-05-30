Ranking the 3 Most Realistic Chargers Trades That Could Still Happen This Offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers have made it through their first week of OTA's wrapping up with their third practice on May 29th. Theoff-season schedule is just beginning to get rolling but several position groups are already starting to raise questions, both in terms of need and overabundance.

The Chargers are absolutely stacked in certain positions heading into the off-season program and players with some trade value may find themselves potentially on the move before the end of training camp. Los Angeles is also fairly thin at a handful of positions and may need to bolster their depth. Let's examine a handful of potential trades that could realistically happen in the near future.

Chargers potentially on the move

1) Junior Colson, inside linebacker

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Junior Colson was regarded as one of the best linebacker prospects in the 2024 NFL draft by multiple outlets out of the University of Michigan. Unfortunately injuries and terrible luck have hindered his development and the Chargers linebacker room and depth chart has filled up in his absence.

There is a chance that Colson plays well in camp and pre-season and forces his way onto the roster. Colson will be faced with a linebacker room including Daiyan Henley, Troy Dye, Denzel Perryman, Del'Shawn Phillips and Marlowe Wax all returning. Colson may be fighting for a potential fifth linebacker spot by the end of camp.

Potential landing spots for Junior Colson

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have a rather thin linebacker room. Colson was a Freshman All-American under head coach Mike Macdonald when he was the defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh for the Wolverines.

The situation Colson finds himself in could have a silver lining where the Seahawks and Chargers close ties give Colson an opportunity for a fresh start with a familiar face in Macdonald. If the Chargers look to find a trade partner for him, the Seahawks could be the best fit for all parties.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have the single most expensive linebacker room in the NFL. Behind Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson, the linebacker room is filled with young linebackers whom Colson could potentially challenge for a role in Jesse Minter's defense. Colson has played under Minter since his Sophomore year at Michigan and would easily step in knowing the defense.

2) Bud Dupree, edge rusher

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Bud Dupree has been a solid veteran presence in the Chargers edge rusher room over the past two seasons. He still is a reliable run defender and edge setter but may be facing a challenge from young blood entering the room.

The Chargers have a clear pecking order after drafting Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor in the first round of the 2026 draft. The top of the room includes Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, and Mesidor.

Following the initial three Dupree is set to be the fourth edge rusher but could face a challenge for a spot by second-year edge rusher Kyle Kennard, whom Khalil Mack mentioned looks focused and hungry and undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker who was second in the country in 2025 in sack production under Chris O'Leary at Western Michigan.

The Chargers will have to decide if they are keeping four or five edge rushers and which will be playing special teams. If the young edge rushers can stake a claim on special teams, Dupree could be the odd man out but could still be a valuable veteran addition to another roster.

Potential landing spots for Bud Dupree

Detroit Lions

The Lions have had a rough time dealing with injuries over the past few seasons in their edge rusher room. This off-season they have star Aidan Hutchinson and some very young players behind him. A veteran who can provide a reliable floor and presence with young players could be a perfect fit for the Lions as they begin their march back to the playoffs.

Potential trade target for the Chargers

3) Kristian Fulton, cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs

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Cornerback Kristian Fulton parlayed a great 2024 with the Chargers on a one-year deal to a solid free agent contract with the division rival Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 off-season. Fulton is currently the highest-paid corner on Kansas City's roster coming off a season where he missed about half the season with what was described as lingering injuries but resulted in healthy scratches for a majority of the year.

The Chiefs may cut Fulton anyways very shortly but a post June 1st trade is the best move for their cap situation as their cap space narrows.

Why the Chargers would be interested

The Chargers have a proof on concept with Fulton. Whether it was the weather in Los Angeles or the scheme or a combination of both, Fulton played well for the Chargers in 2024.

The Chargers cornerback room has some young talent but if the Chargers want to take a low cost flier on one of their former starters to challenge for a spot, Fulton may be worth the gamble. The Chiefs will be incentivized to find a trade partner and may be willing to make a low cost deal with a division rival.