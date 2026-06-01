Chargers Rookies Fighting for Roster Spots Also Get Notable OTA Reps

Early returns from Los Angeles Chargers OTAs revealed some interesting, if not concerning usage for a controversial draft pick.

The topic of that discussion was Chargers second-round pick Jake Slaughter as Jim Harbaugh and the coaching staff set out to find the best possible interior offensive line for Justin Herbert.

But for Mike McDaniel’s offense, Slaughter is far from the only rookie fighting for a spot, although some lesser-known picks might just be fighting for roster spots, too.

Early in OTAs, that’s playing out on the field already.

Chargers rookies at OTAs fighting for roster spots

Jake Slaughter | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

First, a small note about Slaughter.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Slaughter got reps at second-team center. Notable, considering he was a controversial draft pick because, despite never playing guard in college, the Chargers drafted him to play guard, anyway.

Other rookies on the hot seat right now? Fourth-rounder Travis Burke, who needs to show he can be a swing backup. There’s also sixth-round pick Logan Taylor, who won’t get long to show himself at guard.

“Slaughter also worked at center with the second-team offense,” Popper wrote. “Rookie Logan Taylor worked at both tackle and guard. Rookie Travis Burke worked at both tackle spots. Branson Taylor worked primarily at left tackle. Rookie Alex Harkey got reps at right guard.”

These are precious reps for the rookies. The Chargers spent four of their eight picks on linemen. They all fit McDaniel’s scheme. It won’t be a shock if a rookie bumps a veteran off the roster.

Burke, for example, could push swing backup Trey Pipkins and, if nothing else, at least guarantee that he sticks. That forces someone else out at one of the five spots. And the interior of the line got the biggest makeover, so Taylor could force his way into not just a roster spot, but a primary backup role, especially if he can show off some versatility.

For now, the starting five features Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt at the tackle spots, plus Tyler Biadasz at center. On paper, Cole Strange and Slaughter are at the guard spots. None of that could change, but the backup sots and end-of-roster slots could be chaotic.

Normally, positional line work at OTAs wouldn’t have this much pressure. But with the Chargers throwing a stick of dynamite at the interior and starting over with a fresh scheme, literally anything can happen for these rookies between now and well into training camp.

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