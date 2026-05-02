How Many Chargers Rookies Will Actually Make an Impact in 2026 -- and Where

The Los Angeles Chargers are feeling pretty good about their 2026 NFL Draft haul. Originally slated to add five players, the Bolts came away with eight, due to a few trades.

The obvious goal every season is to raise the Lombardi in the beginning of February. The Chargers are viewed as a contender, but they'll need to do much more going forward. As the Chargers and their fans know all too well, the playoffs haven't been kind to them in recent years. Their last two playoff trips under Jim Harbaugh ended prematurely in the Wild Card round, with just one touchdown scored in those contests.

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It's been seven years since their last playoff win. The Bolts know their window is still open, but not for long. They need to take advantage of Justin Herbert's youth, along with the rest of the young, ascending talent across the roster. Their draft picks should only improve their chances of making a deep playoff run.

How many of their draft picks will actually make an impact in 2026? Immediate contributors are key to winning more games. Here's a look at which Chargers newcomers can impact the team in a huge way as rookies.

Akheem Mesidor

Akheem Mesidor | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is a given, as Akheem Mesidor was their first-round pick. Mesidor figures to take over Odafe Oweh's role, who left in free agency to the Washington Commanders. It'd also be a tad concerning if Mesidor didn't make an impact right away, given he's already 25 and seen as a plug-and-play prospect.

Mesidor had a whopping 17.5 tackles for a loss and 12.5 sacks for Miami last season. He'll fit in nicely with Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack.

Jake Slaughter

Jake Slaughter | Alan Youngblood / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another obvious choice, but comes with some risk. Jake Slaughter is certainly a fine player, given he allowed just a single sack and quarterback hit last season for the Florida Gators. The problem here is that Slaughter played exclusively at center and is expected to move to guard, as the Chargers signed Tyler Biadasz earlier in the offseason.

Slaughter will have the opportunity to make an impact right away. Whether that's good or bad remains to be seen.

Brenen Thompson

Brenen Thompson | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chargers' first three picks are listed, but for good reason. Brenen Thompson led the SEC in receiving last year with 1,054 yards. Given his 4.26 speed, Mike McDaniel will find a role for Thompson sooner rather than later. A potential camp battle could be brewing between Thompson and Derius Davis, as both are similar in stature and fill the slot role on offense. Special teams could also come into play.

Nick Barrett

Nick Barrett | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Having a solid rotation of defensive lineman are crucial for a successful front. The Chargers have Teair Tart and newcomer Dalvin Tomlinson set to plug the interior of Chris O'Leary's defense. Still, the outlook behind them is open.

Barrett, with a strong summer, can establish himself early and fight for snaps. His breakout season in 2025 at South Carolina produced 6 tackles for a loss and 2 sacks.