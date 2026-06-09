Chargers Roster Spotlights: Akheem Mesidor, The Bolts' Biggest Defensive Addition

Akheem Mesidor, born on April 5, 2001, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, has had a lengthy career leading up to his most recent drafting by the Chargers in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He first started playing organized football with the North Gloucester Giants of the National Capital Amateur Football Association, which he then followed up with playing at multiple high schools in the Ottawa region, finally transferring to Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Florida, before his senior year of high school.

This winding road of high schools yielded a three-star recruit status according to 247Sports, allowing for Mesidor to commit to West Virginia (where he was recruited by Jahmile Addae, the brother of long-time Chargers Safety, Jaleel Addae).

Once in college, Mesidor spent his first two seasons as a hybrid defensive end/defensive tackle, instant impacting the West Virginia defense, racking up five sacks in his freshman season and four and a half in his sophomore season.

Mesidor decided to transfer to Miami for his junior season, where he had seven sacks, ready for a true breakout for his senior season. This unfortunately came to a slamming hault, as Mesidor only played in three games, unfortunately getting injured with a foot injury that ended his season. 2024 Mesidor seemed to still be playing through injury, earning five and a half sacks, which allowed him to have one final year of eligibility in 2025.

2025 was Mesidor's big breakout year, playing alongside fellow first-round selection Reuben Bain Jr., with the tandem leading the Hurricanes' defense deep into the College Football Playoffs.

Chargers Akheem Mesidor, EDGE Miami

With a huge 2025, the Chargers opted to use their first-round selection of the 2026 NFL Draft and select Mesidor as their big defensive move of the off-season. With his age of 25, he is expected to be an instant contributor.

2025 Season Stats

15 Games

38 Tackles

17.5 Tackles for Loss

12.5 Sacks

4 Forced Fumbles

Measurables

Contract Status

"Akheem Mesidor signed a 4 year, $20,456,392 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $11,337,372 signing bonus, $20,456,392 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $5,114,098. In 2026, Mesidor will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $11,337,372, while carrying a cap hit of $3,719,343 and a dead cap value of $20,456,388." - Spotrac

Akheem Mesidor's 2026 Season Outlook

Now in Los Angeles, Mesidor is expected to instantly contribute behind Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, becoming the team's fast ball in three EDGE rusher packages, or spelling the two veterans when they need a rest. Think what Odafe Oweh did for the Bolts last season, this is exactly what is expected from the Chargers 2026 first-round selection.

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