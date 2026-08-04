Chargers Training Camp Notes: Contract Holdout, Injury Updates and Rookies Shining

Los Angeles Chargers training camp has yet to don the pads, but the takeaways are many.

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers have earned some curious looks for an odd left guard competition. The team also quietly has a potentially bad contract hold-in happening with Tuli Tuipulotu.

But as a whole? The vibes are really positive for the Chargers as they get ready to put on the pads, prep for preseason action and eventually cut the roster down to 53 players.

Chargers training camp notes

Tuli Tuipulotu contract drama

Maybe it isn’t drama yet. But one week into training camp, Tuli Tuipulotu hasn’t fully practiced yet. Coaches haven’t said anything about injuries, either. The only logical conclusion, then, is that Tuipulotu is a “hold-in” who will only work light and off to the side until something gets done with his contract.

Which, it should. Tuipulotu is a breakout former second-rounder for the Chargers entering the final year of his deal after 21.5 sacks over his last two seasons. At 23 years old, he’s the future with and after Khalil Mack.

Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt injury updates

Joe Alt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Apparently, Harbaugh’s talk about Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt being ahead of schedule over the summer wasn’t just talk.

Both Slater and Alt don’t appear to have any limitations so far during work. And Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer even reported recently that both guys look all the way back from their injuries and in their usual form.

Calling this good news would be underselling it. Slater and Alt make up the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL. The Chargers need them out there learning Mike McDaniel’s scheme while reinforcing an interior line that resets with three new starters.

Offensive line battle update

Speaking of the interior offensive line, the left guard competition continues to perplex. The Chargers made some fan concerns very valid by letting sixish names get in on the left guard battle over the last week or so.

That, after drafting Jake Slaughter in the second round to start at the spot. He was a college center, though, so the fact he’s not getting all of the reps and the coaches have run through so many other names certainly feels at least a little concerning.

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Slaughter and Kayode Awosika split reps at left guard on Monday. Perhaps that’s a sign the rookie will really start ramping up toward taking things over in pads, but we’ll see.

Chargers rookies shining

Whereas the Slaughter situation has no doubt disappointed more fans, the same can’t be said for the rookie pass-rushers.

Every single account talking about or showing footage of first-round draft pick Akheem Mesidor does nothing but sing his praises so far.

And popular undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker, while starting to blend in, knocked down a pass at the line of scrimmage on Monday, per Rhim.

It’s great news on both counts. Mesidor was an older-rookie pick by design because they need him to help the base defense right away after losing Odafe Oweh in free agency. And Tucker is a depth option for the final roster who could replace a cut candidate like a Bud Dupree.

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