Buccaneers Rookie Rueben Bain Jr. Gets First Sack Projection

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shocked when Rueben Bain Jr. fell into their laps with the 15th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Bain was a highly touted pass rusher entering the draft, but concerns arose, which ultimately let him fall to the Bucs — and they couldn't be more thrilled.

Bain has already started to raise eyebrows early through rookie minicamp and OTAs, and much will be expected of him once he takes the field at Raymond James Stadium for the first time to elevate the Bucs' defense.

Bain will step immediately into a starting role coming off the edge for Tampa Bay, and we are getting a first glimpse at how his rookie season is being projected after the release of his sack total odds.

DraftKings Opens Rueben Bain's Sack Total Odds

Per DraftKings, Bain's odds of eclipsing six sacks in 2026 sit at -150, eight or more at +150, and 10+ at +350.

Rueben Bain Jr. Season Sack Odds 2026 | DraftKings.com

Bain eclipsed six sacks twice in his career at the University of Miami, during his freshman season and final collegiate season, and almost got to double-digit sacks during that final season with 9.5.

The Path to Double Digit Sacks

Even with the College Football Playoff, players still play fewer games than they do at the professional level. One would think this would automatically lead to more production, but at the end of the day, the level of play heightens, which makes achieving goals such as sack totals that much more difficult.

Even with the level of play heightening for Bain, he should be primed to reach at least six sacks in his rookie season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr. | Tampa Bay Buccaneers X

With Yaya Diaby coming off the other edge and the Bucs' revamped defensive line of A'Shawn Robinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad coming in to join Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey, it will be difficult for opposing offensive lines to determine whom to shut down.

If those guys are paid more attention to, given that Bain is still acclimating to the league, he could find himself in advantageous situations to come away with sacks, especially early on in the season.

It's never easy for a rookie coming into the league, but Bain has all the makings of a special talent. His talent, skill, and passion for the game, coupled with great play from his teammates along the trenches, could vault his production to another level, which could result in a double-digit sack season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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