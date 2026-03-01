NFL Rumors Hint Chargers Might Make Strange Khalil Mack, Odafe Oweh Mistake

Exiting the NFL combine, the Los Angeles Chargers might just be in the hunt for free agency’s top name.

But NFL rumors suggest the Chargers might be backing into a major mistake, too.

It’s an odd possible gaffe, too, which deals with edge defenders Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh. Those two, to this point, had been some of the most obvious offseason predictions for the Chargers: They will keep one or both.

But…apparently that’s not the buzz making the rounds at the NFL combine.

Chargers might lose Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh in NFL free agency

Khalil Mack | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The thought of losing both Mack and Oweh would make any Chargers fans squeamish.

Alas, that’s where things stand.

Writing about things he’s hearing at the NFL combine and what they mean, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler dropped this:

“The Chargers have a pair of free agent edge rushers in Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack. They'd like to have them back, but they recognize that there's good depth in free agency and the draft this offseason at edge rusher. They feel they'd be in good position to replace them if they left.”

The Chargers letting Mack and Oweh get away because of money is almost unfathomable. We’re talking about a Joe Hortiz-led front office that has roughly $85.4 million in free cap space right now.

One has to wonder what, exactly, the money might go to if the Chargers lose their top two pass-rushers.

Mack might be 35 now, but he just had 5.5 sacks over 12 games and has plenty to offer in a key rotational role. It would be a shame to see him sign with another contender after his one-year deal last offseason was only about $18 million.

Oweh is a totally different discussion. The Chargers already invested in him by making the trade last season. He broke out. Letting a former first-rounder who is starting to realize his upside in the defensive scheme go while sitting on more than $80 million in cap space would likely be a massive mistake.

There’s a very important backdrop to consider here, too: The Chargers lost excellent defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who left to become head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. Jim Harbaugh responded by going to the college ranks and reuniting with Chris O’Leary.

Letting two of the defense’s three top pass-rushers leave in free agency while trying to prop up a new, first-time coordinator is the type of self-inflicted mistake the Chargers might not be able to overcome.

And hey, it’s early. Things change fast. But Mack and/or Oweh felt like an obvious, almost overlooked part of the Chargers' offseason.

Coming out of the NFL combine, though…maybe not.

