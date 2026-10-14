Calvin Ridley May Be Up For Grabs at the Trade Deadline: Chargers' Need to Make the Move

The Los Angeles Chargers need to give Justin Herbert more help, the current situation with the receiving core just isn't working.

It’s no secret that the Chargers have had their share of problems staying healthy, and those issues become even more concerning when you look at the depth of the receiving room.

NFL reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano recently noted that Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley could be a potential trade candidate. With more rumors starting to take buzz around the veteran.

Why this trade would make sense

Ridley would give the Chargers another experienced receiver who knows how to get open and make plays downfield. He has the speed to stretch a defense and his route running ability to create separation against opposing cornerbacks.

The biggest reason I like this potential move is that it would take some pressure off the rest of the receiving group. We need more consistency at that position, and that is honestly an understatement.

Ladd McConkey has shown what he can bring to this offense, but the Chargers need more than one reliable option for Herbert to lean on. Injuries have made that even more important, and relying on the same few players to carry the passing game isn’t a great position to be in over the course of a season.

Adding Ridley would give Herbert another receiver capable of making defenses pay when they focus too much attention on McConkey. The Chargers have a quarterback who can make just about every throw asked of him, but the offense needs to do a better job of giving him dependable targets. Bringing in a receiver with Ridley’s experience could help open things up and make this passing attack harder to defend.

Of course, this isn’t a move the Chargers should make just for the sake of making a trade. Ridley’s health, the asking price and his contract would all need to make sense.

But if the Titans are willing to move him for a reasonable price, the Chargers should absolutely explore it no matter what.

This team doesn’t need to completely rebuild its offense. It needs to give Herbert more help, improve its depth and find ways to keep the passing game productive when injuries hit. It sounds easier said then actaully done, but it just has to happen if they want to be competitive. Look, we all know the state of this offense, bringing in a veteran with proven success only makes sense.