Chargers Week 5 Power Rankings: Akheem Mesidor Quickly Becoming a Monster

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading down a historically bad season, and things seem to get worse and worse.

On the bright side, some younger guys are showing signs of the future. Meaning they are putting on performances that emphasize better things to come.

Here are the rankings for the rookie and sophmores after Sundays disaster versus the Denver Broncos.

1. Akheem Mesidor - DE

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Previous ranking: No. 4

Mesidor has officially earned his way to the top of these rankings after making the kind of impact that can change a game in an instant. His ability to get after the quarterback and make life difficult for opposing offenses is exactly what the Chargers need from their young defensive players.

He is beginning to show why the organization invested in him, and his performance against Denver gives him a strong case for being the best rookie or sophomore on this team right now.

Meisdor is starting to rev up, and it’s happening at a fast rate. Every game he is making more plays compared to the previous matchups early in the season.

2. Jake Slaughter - C

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Previous ranking: No. 6

Playing center in the NFL is no easy task, especially for a rookie who is still adjusting to the speed and physicality of the game. He has plenty to learn, but getting meaningful experience this early in his career is something that could pay off down the road.

The biggest thing for Slaughter right now is consistency. He doesn’t need to become one of the league’s best centers overnight, but he does need to keep improving his communication at the position.

With four rookies starting for the offensive line, they were able to hold their own against a brutal defense. Slaughter was at the helm of that, and the performance was better than expected.

3. Omarion Hampton - RB

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Previous ranking: No. 3

There is a difference between having the talent to make plays and consistently having the right situation to make them happen. The lack of carries should put him lower on the list, however he still has a lot of potential and has shown it all year so far.

His ability to contribute to the running game gives him a valuable role, and the Chargers need to continue finding ways to get him involved. As the offensive line develops and the offense looks for more consistency, Hampton has a chance to show why he remains one of the team’s most intriguing young players.

4. Tre’ Harris - WR

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Previous ranking: No. 2

Harris had a unique opportunity on Sunday, as most of the receivers were injured making him the top target. He had a nice connection with Herbert early on. However the day was cut short for Harris, as he left the game with an apparent injury.

One thing worth remembering is that developing into a consistent NFL receiver takes time. Harris still has an opportunity to earn a larger role, and the Chargers could benefit from having another young pass catcher they can trust in important situations. If he can stay healthy and build on the positive parts of his game, he should be a great weapon for the Bolts in the future.

5. Travis Burke - OT

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Previous ranking: N/A

Travis Burke might be a surprising name to see on here. The Tackle had the highest grade according to PFF's numbers. With all of the injuries going on with that position, it was good to see some bright spots.

While his pass protection could get better, his run game is on a whole different level. This is another player I am excited to see in the future.

6. Logan Taylor

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Previous ranking: N/A

Logan Taylor deserves some recognition for the way he’s been thrown into the fire early in his rookie season. The Chargers have dealt with plenty of instability along the offensive line, and Taylor has already been asked to adjust to different positions on the fly. Week 5 wasn’t a perfect performance, but his ability to step in and handle a bigger responsibility makes him worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses. I really respect these rookies and how they are dealing with the circumstances.

7. Oronde Gadsden II - TE

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Previous ranking: No. 7

Gadsden remains at number 7 after a quiet outing against Denver. The tight end did not have much of an opportunity to make an impact in the passing game, and that makes it difficult to justify moving him higher this week.

There is not too much to dissect since we all know what he is capable of, and with a Broncos defense that is pretty elite. He should have a rebound game soon.

8. Genesis Smith - S

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Previous ranking: No. 1

Smith takes the biggest fall in this week’s rankings. His performance against Denver raised concerns, and he now has to respond with a stronger showing in the weeks ahead. Being a young safety means learning from mistakes quickly, especially when those mistakes can lead to big plays for the opposing offense. He has had to step up more than usual this season, so that should help him develop better.

Even with the drop, I wouldn’t write Smith off based on one difficult game. There was a reason he previously ranked at the top of the list. The challenge now is showing that he can bounce back, make better decisions and become a more consistent presence in the secondary.

9. RJ Mickens - S

Previous ranking: No. 5

Chargers safety RJ Mickens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young defensive backs often face a difficult learning curve because they have to process what is happening in front of them while reacting to receivers and quarterbacks in real time. That makes consistency especially important, and Mickens has an opportunity to keep developing as he gains more experience.

10. Nick Barrett - DT

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Previous ranking: No. 8

Playing on the interior of an NFL defensive line requires a lot more than simply getting into the backfield. Defensive tackles have to handle double teams, hold their ground against the run and help create opportunities for the players around them. Those responsibilities can make it difficult for younger players to stand out immediately.

There is still room for Barrett to improve, and that is part of what makes his development worth watching. The Bolts need young players who can give them depth and eventually become reliable contributors in the trenches.