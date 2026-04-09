NFL Rumors Could Hint At Chargers Draft Plans

The Los Angeles Chargers hold the No. 22 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second consecutive year. Last year, they were able to select Omarion Hampton, who immediately upgraded their running back room.

The difference this time around is that the draft isn't as 'loaded' with first round talent as previous years. That's the notion according to analysts around the league. This means that a flurry of trades could be imminent, as teams will be desperate to land their top prospect.

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NFL insider Jordan Schultz mentioned that there should be some movement in the top half of the first round.

"The expectation among many NFL teams is that the 2026 draft will be one of the more trade-heavy drafts in recent memory, according to multiple league sources," Schultz wrote. "Several executives I’ve spoken with believe we’re likely to see a flurry of activity in the first half of Round 1. Additionally, because this specific draft lacks depth in the later rounds, many teams plan to pursue extra Day 2 and early Day 3 picks, per league sources."

The Chargers could potentially trade down given this news.

Chargers could trade down in 2026 draft

Joe Hortiz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Schultz specifically mentioned the top half of the first round, teams are always trying to trade back into day 1 in order to secure talent. It happened last year, when the New York Giants traded back to No.25 overall to select Jaxson Dart. That move will pay off in a few years, as the Giants now have a fifth-year option tied to Dart for the future.

According to Daniel Popper of the Athletic, the Chargers considered trading down in the last few years.

“If the Chargers can add an additional third-round pick in a trade down, they could address all of these needs on the first two days of the draft. Hortiz has been interested in trading down in each of his first two drafts. He had offers to trade back from No. 5 overall in his first draft, but ultimately selected an elite player in tackle Joe Alt. The Chargers were close to trading down from No. 22 in last year’s draft, but that deal fell through at the last minute. The Chargers also had consensus and conviction in drafting Hampton, a pick that looks like another hit.”

Seeing as how the Chargers have just 5 picks in this year's draft, adding an extra day 2 pick would be amazing in this scenario.