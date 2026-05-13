Predicting the Chargers 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown
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The Los Angeles Chargers 2026 season is still being built by virtue of additions and subtractions by virtue of what is seen during the offseason and training camp, but one thing is clear: the teams they are scheduled to play.
At the time of writing, only the games they are set to play at home and away have been finalized. So, shall we make a prediction of when these games will occur?
Chargers’ confirmed 2026 home opponents:
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Houston Texans
Chargers’ confirmed 2026 road opponents:
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Baltimore Ravens
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chargers schedule prediction
Week 1: @ Denver Broncos
Week 2: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: vs Arizona Cardinals
Week 4: @ Los Angeles Rams
Week 5: vs Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6: vs New York Jets
Week 7: vs New England Patriots
Week 8: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 9: @ Buffalo Bills
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: vs Denver Broncos
Week 12: vs Houston Texans
Week 13: @ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 14: @ Miami Dolphins
Week 15: @ Baltimore Ravens
Week 16: @ Seattle Seahawks
Week 17: vs San Francisco 49ers
Week 18: vs Las Vegas Raiders
This schedule has a consistent back and forth with road and away trips, with the Chargers having a real tough stretch at the end of the season, going up against the Broncos, Texans, Chiefs, Dolphins (easy), Ravens, Seahawks, 49ers and then a sleeper at home against the Raiders.
With this projected schedule for the 2026 Los Angeles Chargers, what would their win/loss record be? Would it be higher than it was in 2025?
The consideration of the current knowledge of left guard being Trevor Penning and the Bolts' defense is spearheaded by a first-year defensive coordinator with only one year of coordinator experience...at the MAC level, should be at the top of the minds of fans predicting their win-loss record, even with unreal expectations at the feet of Mike McDaniel and his offense.
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Nate Gosney is lifelong Chargers fan and football nerd who has been writing NFL content since 2022. As a former OL/TE in a run-only offense, he loves some old-school, tough football. Gosney is also a Journalism Graduate from Chaffey College, and is now furthering his studies at Cal State San Bernardino. Follow Gosney on X for more updates: @NateGosney