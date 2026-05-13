Predicting the Chargers 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers 2026 season is still being built by virtue of additions and subtractions by virtue of what is seen during the offseason and training camp, but one thing is clear: the teams they are scheduled to play.

At the time of writing, only the games they are set to play at home and away have been finalized. So, shall we make a prediction of when these games will occur?

Chargers’ confirmed 2026 home opponents:

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Houston Texans

Chargers’ confirmed 2026 road opponents:

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chargers schedule prediction

Week 1: @ Denver Broncos

Week 2: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 4: @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 5: vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6: vs New York Jets

Week 7: vs New England Patriots

Week 8: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 9: @ Buffalo Bills

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs Denver Broncos

Week 12: vs Houston Texans

Week 13: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14: @ Miami Dolphins

Week 15: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 16: @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 17: vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 18: vs Las Vegas Raiders

This schedule has a consistent back and forth with road and away trips, with the Chargers having a real tough stretch at the end of the season, going up against the Broncos, Texans, Chiefs, Dolphins (easy), Ravens, Seahawks, 49ers and then a sleeper at home against the Raiders.

With this projected schedule for the 2026 Los Angeles Chargers, what would their win/loss record be? Would it be higher than it was in 2025?

The consideration of the current knowledge of left guard being Trevor Penning and the Bolts' defense is spearheaded by a first-year defensive coordinator with only one year of coordinator experience...at the MAC level, should be at the top of the minds of fans predicting their win-loss record, even with unreal expectations at the feet of Mike McDaniel and his offense.

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