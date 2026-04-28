Projecting Chargers' Week 1 Starters After NFL, Surprises Included

The Los Angeles Chargers have completed the major steps of the NFL off-season, achieving mixed results in both facets. Some analysts have enjoyed the slower-paced nature of the Chargers regime, while others are screaming at the television, asking why they have not effectively used the resources given to them (cap, draft picks, etc).

Either way, a starting roster needs to be set ahead of the NFL season. So where does the Chargers roster currently stand after the 2026 NFL Draft?

Offense:

QB: Justin Herbert

WR: Ladd McConkey

WR: Quentin Johnston

RB: Omarion Hampton

FB: Alec Ingold

TE: Oronde Gadsdon

LT: Rashawn Slater

LG: Jake Slaughter

C: Tyler Biadasz

RG: Cole Strange

RT: Joe Alt

The offense as a whole has been transformed, especially adding plenty of players who will play significant snaps, but may not be exact starters in base personnel. A few names that fit that criteria are fourth-round pick, Brenen Thompson, the speedster who is bound to get meaningful offensive snaps as a deep threat/gadget weapon, TE, Charlie Kolar, the former Baltimore Raven known for his blocking ability, will see all of the snaps in 12 personnel sets and finally last year's second-round pick, Tre Harris, who is expected to be the teams WR3, fringe WR2, depending on how the roster views Quentin Johnston.

The only new addition from the 2026 NFL Draft is Jake Slaughter, the Center from Florida. He is expected to start at left guard, even though he has not played the position at any time during his five-year college career. He also had an extremely short, yet disappointing stint at the position at the Senior Bowl 1-on-1 practices.

I initially did this in hopes of some copium. But this was the result, and I figured it was good to share.



Play 1 - Uneven base + late and missed hand placement = easy outside spin move to take advantage of Slaughter's initial loss on the inside move.



Play 2 🔽 https://t.co/SDricF6lL3 — Nate Gosney (@NateGosney) April 25, 2026

Defense:

OLB: Tuli Tuipulotu

DL: Teair Tart

DL: Dalvin Tomlinson

OLB: Khalil Mack

LB: Denzel Perryman

LB: Daiyan Henley

CB: Tarheeb Still

CB: Donte Jackson

CB: Cam Hart

S: Derwin James

S: Elijah Molden

The Los Angeles Chargers defense will be seeing a coaching change as Chris O'Leary was hired back onto the team after 2025 defensive coordinator Jesse Minter left to go be the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Beyond the coaching staff changes that occurred after Minter found a coaching promotion elsewhere, the Bolts' defense is largely the same on the starting level. This is likely by design, as O'Leary has been open about wanting to keep the defense as similar to Minter's defense as possible. He likely meant philosophy, but with the roster staying the same with the starters, this could have bled into personnel as well.

A few names that are not starters but could find playing time that were added in the draft were Akheem Mesidor, the Chargers' first-round pick, who is expected to play immense snaps as an inside/outside versatile defender who plays at 100% intensity at all times. Another name is Genesis Smith, the Safety drafted in the fourth round by the Bolts. His immense range is likely to garner him snaps in some capacity, even if there is plenty of talent ahead of him. The exact same scenario could be said about the Chargers fifth-round pick, Nick Barrett, a defensive tackle with plenty of effort, but who is seemingly stuck behind multiple talented interior defensive linemen.

Where does this Chargers starting roster rank among the 32 NFL teams? Is this roster capable of going to a Super Bowl? A playoff win finally for Justin Herbert?

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