Chargers Coach Has High Praise for Final Roster Candidate UDFA Days Into Minicamp

The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves hosting rookie minicamp, looking at all of their young, new talent acquisitions sought out during and after the 2026 NFL Draft. While this is the first bar for players to clear, it is one that many find themselves walking away from NFL dreams for the last time.

Many tryout players will not make it to the final 90-man roster, while some UDFAs find themselves down a mountain of a depth chart that they may never surpass. However, one UDFA was both identified before and after the draft as a potential steal. He is now making some waves early in his NFL career, being identified by the defensive coordinator of the Chargers.

Chargers Chris O'Leary Praises Nadame Tucker Early in Offseason Workouts

It is important to first note the background of Chris O'Leary, the Chargers heir apparent to the now Baltimore Ravens Head Coach, Jesse Minter. O'Leary was once a disciple of Minter, being the Chargers' safety coach under in 2024 under the tree of the new Ravens Head Coach.

In 2025, O'Leary became a full-time defensive coordinator, doing so at Western Michigan, a smaller MAC school. He turned around their defense and eventually got an interview to come back to the Chargers, now with the tag of defensive coordinator. He surpassed expectations and was officially hired by the Bolts on Jan. 28 2026.

All of this background on O'Leary is important for the UDFA signing of Nadame Tucker. The Western Michigan defensive end who found his career year under O'Leary in 2025. With his major production of 14.5 sacks, he was seen as a Day 3 prospect with major pass-rush ability, someone who can instantly come in and add "juice" to a rotation.

The Chargers were an obvious fit due to the connections with their defensive coordinator. After Tucker went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Chargers and O'Leary called up the pass rush artist and signed him to a sizeable contract for a UDFA with $287,500 garunteed money tied into it.

Now in rookie mini camp, O'Leary had this to say about his star defender who followed him into the NFL: "I think Dame's chip got even bigger for being undrafted. But we've believed in him from the start...I think he's got a really bright future."

Chargers DC Chris O'Leary on acquiring EDGE Nadame Tucker in UDFA: "I think Dame's chip got even bigger for being undrafted. But we've believed in him from the start...I think he's got a really bright future."



on EDGE4 battle behind Tuli/Mack/Mesidor: "We're gonna put the best… pic.twitter.com/HShbcZGIze — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) May 9, 2026

With belief and connection from the coaching staff, can Tucker make this roster over the veteran possible cut candidate, Bud Dupree?