There’s One Blockbuster Trade Chargers Should Realistically Consider Thanks to Giants

The Los Angeles Chargers never really hit on the big trade some outsiders expected for them.

Instead, the Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz remained in a conservative shell for most of the offseason, through free agency and right on into the draft.

That’s not to say the Chargers didn’t upgrade the roster. But they remained near the top of the free cap space lists the entire time, clearly focused on retaining compensatory picks and even got risky in the first round of the draft by selecting an older prospect who can help now because they didn’t want to pay Odafe Oweh market price…after spending a draft pick to trade for him last year.

Given how things have gone and how Hortiz has moved since his Baltimore days, this is unlikely to change.

Alas, the Chargers should still probably be doing due diligence on a trade with the New York Giants for edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Chargers should call Giants about a Kayvon Thibodeaux trade

Kayvon Thibodeaux | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There’s no such thing as too many good pass-rushers on an NFL roster these days. The Chargers added one in the first round with Akheem Mesidor, but didn’t do much beyond Nadame Tucker in undrafted free agency.

We bring up Thibodeaux because the Giants are clearly sellers after the Dexter Lawrence trade.

And Thibodeaux vibes a lot like the Oweh situation from last year.

A former fifth-overall pick, Thibodeaux has battled injuries and regression, but could just need a change of scenery. He’s playing on a fifth-year option at roughly $14.7 million, so the price isn’t too wild. Trade price wouldn't be that bad, given that everyone seems to know the Giants don’t have leverage.

It’s not like the Chargers have an ironclad edge rushing room that couldn’t use more competition:

Akheem Mesidor

Khalil Mack

Tuli Tuipulotu

Bud Dupree

Kyle Kennard

Nadame Tucker

The Chargers are waiting around and hoping that Kyle Kennard takes a jump. Bud Dupree is likely gone. Tucker is a long shot.

It’s not often that a 26-year-old player at a premium position who is a former top-five pick might be available at an affordable clip.

Plus, it’s not often the team acquiring him has a Hall of Fame mentor like Khalil Mack, either.

Given the Chargers’ move for Oweh last year, this still feels like one supposed "blockbuster" move within realistic reason for the Chargers.

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