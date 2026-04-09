NFL Trade Speculation Says Chargers Could Target Cowboys Superstar in Splash Move

The Los Angeles Chargers remain a hotbed of NFL trade rumors and speculation.

Not hard to see why. The Chargers have the vibe of a team all-in around Justin Herbert, especially after going to get the high-profile Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. They hit NFL free agency with around $100 million in free cap space and still have about $48.6 million.

Needs abound, too. The Chargers clearly haven't done enough to upgrade the offensive line. And it’s hard to get a read on what McDaniel really wants to do with the wide receiver group as he installs his offense.

Most notably, Quentin Johnston’s name has come up in trade rumors recently.

Naturally, this draws the Chargers into rumblings from around the NFL on a regular basis until they do something aggressive.

And naturally, it’s now time to talk about the Dallas Cowboys and star wideout George Pickens.

Chargers pop up in NFL trade speculation on Cowboys’ George Pickens

George Pickens | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pickens is one of a few notable, major NFL trade candidates right now. He and the Cowboys don’t have a long-term deal and Jerry Jones happens to be Jerry Jones, implying drama ahead.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell, then, has decided to label the Chargers as the "team that needs to trade for him the most."

Podell’s explanation:

"The Chargers had the NFL's ninth-ranked scoring defense (20.0 points per game allowed) in 2025, but quarterback Justin Herbert got beaten to a pulp behind the league's most injury-ravaged offensive line. He was the most pressured (126 times pressured) and most hit (took 129 quarterback hits) last season. Having a true No. 1 safety valve like Pickens, whose quick release off the line of scrimmage could save Herbert's life, could raise the ceiling of the Chargers' offense tremendously."

Pickens and Herbert would be fun. He’s still just 25 years old and just popped off for 1,429 yards and nine scores. Slap him in an offense with Ladd McConkey, Omarion Hampton and others with McDaniel cooking up the scheme and great things could happen.

But…

The problem is the cost. The Chargers have been stubbornly frugal this offseason despite the outside expectation of urgency. General manager Joe Hortiz can’t even shake free of his reliance on the NFL draft compensatory pick formula when signing free agents.

The Chargers aren’t going to turn around and cough up big assets (they have just five draft picks this year) to get Pickens, then give him a market-resetting contract.

If the Chargers make a trade, it’s going to be to offload Johnston and his upcoming costly fifth year to make way for second-rounder Tre Harris in the attack with McConkey. Then, a smaller addition to round out the attack.

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