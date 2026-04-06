NFL Trade Rumors Finally Come True in Predicted Chargers-Panthers Draft Exchange

The Los Angeles Chargers have been rumored to be looking for a way to offload Quentin Johnston via trade for a while now.

Even before NFL free agency, NFL trade reporting suggested the Chargers had floated Johnston’s name out there as available on the trade block.

It’s not just the erratic play on the field, which continues to see Johnston battle drop issues and route tree expansion. The Chargers have new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and his ideas for a revamped attack in town, younger guys waiting in the wings and a big bill coming due on Johnston’s contract.

The most natural exit point for Johnston from the Chargers is during the upcoming NFL draft itself, where general manager Joe Hortiz would be able to float him in a package that gives the team flexibility moving up or down the board.

That’s exactly what happens in a new proposal from one expert.

Chargers trade Quentin Johnston to Panthers in new trade proposal

Quentin Johnston | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

A new trade piece at ESPN sketches out the idea perfectly: The Chargers deal Johnston to the Carolina Panthers, a team that wants to help out Bryce Young in any way possible.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell nails down exactly why the Chargers could be looking to move on from Johnston this offseason:

“The Chargers have said the right things about keeping Johnston, but the additions they made this offseason suggest that Los Angeles will be in 21 or 12 personnel more often than they were in 2025. Johnston would likely be the odd man out there, with Ladd McConkey as the lead wideout and Tre' Harris potentially running as the second wide receiver. The executives who drafted Johnston are no longer in the building in Los Angeles, and I'm not sure Joe Hortiz is as motivated to pick up Johnston's $18 million fifth-year option for 2027 as he would be for one of his own picks.”

The full trade sees the Panthers get No. 22 in the process, while the Chargers move up to No. 19 and add the No. 159 pick in the fifth round, too.

And just like that, the Chargers clear Johnston from the depth chart and the books, move up to get in range for a prospect they want and add another draft pick. Adding more selections shouldn’t go overlooked, considering the Chargers only have five in this class as of this writing.

It’s a shame things didn’t work out better with Johnston, as he always seemed very close to grabbing that high ceiling. But the McDaniel Chargers are going to want more down-to-down reliability while they also change up formation habits, so this sort of trade would be A+ stuff for the organization.

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