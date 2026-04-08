NFL Trade Speculation Once Again Points Chargers at Giants Star

The Los Angeles Chargers are always going to come up in trade speculation around major names.

Given how general manager Joe Hortiz does business, the Chargers are always going to be sitting around with some of the highest free cap space in the NFL. That makes them a magnet for blockbuster trade analysis.

There’s also the specter of needing to go all-in around Justin Herbert. That perception as a win-now club usually has them in speculation near the top of lists, too. Jim Harbaugh’s seemingly aggressive nature doesn’t hurt.

Granted, how Hortiz does business is the best explanation for why the Chargers won’t make a blockbuster move, too.

Alas, once Dexter Lawrence requested a trade from the New York Giants, it was inevitable that the Chargers would be linked to the idea multiple times in a hurry.

Here’s another.

Chargers, Giants linked in Dexter Lawrence trade analysis

Dexter Lawrence | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The idea of the Chargers landing a three-time Pro Bowler in his prime to pair with Teair Tart is really fun.

Realistic? Maybe not.

But Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick outlined a few fits for Lawrence and lists the Chargers:

"Bolstered with the likes of Teair Tart, Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack off the edge, Los Angeles’s front seven could still use some beef in the middle. After the departure of coordinator Jesse Minter to Baltimore, the Chargers will turn to Chris O'Leary to call their defense in 2026—and while they did sign NT Dalvin Tomlinson to a modest one-year, $6.2 million deal last month, Lawrence would bring a true, game-changing presence to the spine of their defensive line."

Kadlick added this: "The Chargers enter the mid-point of the 2026 offseason with $48.7 million in salary cap space—the third-most in the NFL behind only the Titans and Commanders—and a need on the interior of their defensive line."

A pass-rushing tackle on the inside would certainly help as Chris O’Leary returns from the college ranks and hopes to keep the defensive system of the guy he used to work under running smoothly.

The problem with a Lawrence trade, though, is the Chargers don’t like to make these moves under Hortiz. And they only have five draft picks in this year’s class. Coughing up more seems unlikely.

Consider money, too. Lawrence has two years left on his deal and is a $20 million cap hit this season. He wants a trade because contract talks that let him reset the market aren’t going well. The Chargers would need to give up assets to get him, then carve out a top-market deal.

Maybe the Chargers end up surprising, sure. Fans wouldn’t complain. But history says the Chargers are likely to be involved in much smaller deals, if any.

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