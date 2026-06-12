Chargers Roster Spotlights: Nadame Tucker, The Team's Most Hyped UDFA

Nadame Tucker, born on June 21, 2000, in Teaneck, New Jersey, attended Teaneck High School, where he was a basketball player first. He did not begin playing football until his senior year of High School, which led to a delay in his recruiting, disallowing him to have any offers or recruiting hype.

He took his football talents to Independence Community College (the same one featured on Netflix's Last Chance U), eventually transferring to Hutchinson Community College.

Interestingly enough, this is the same community college that removed Tucker's new teammate, Jamaree Caldwell's scholarship, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Caldwell transferred to Independence, effectively doing the reverse of Tucker.

After strong play at the JuCo level with 50 tackles and 12 sacks, as well as being named the Defensive MVP of the Salt City Bowl, Tucker finally committed to a Division 1 program, the Houston Cougars. He played three seasons with the Cougars, not recording a single sack.

In a final move of desperation (with somehow enough eligibility from COVID, redshirting and a lack of early playing time), the New Jersey native took his talents to Western Michigan. The same school that hired the Los Angeles Chargers' 2024 Safeties coach, Chris O'Leary, as their defensive coordinator for the 2025 season. A name that will be crucial in Tucker's future.

In 2025, under O'Leary, Tucker finally had the season he had been waiting for, leading the entire FBS in sacks, earning the MAC Defensive Player of the Year Honors and a true shot at the NFL.

Now with NFL scouts intrigued, he was criticized for his lack of size and his older age. Tucker was viewed as a Day 3 prospect who can help teams' pass rush units, likely earning a small role as a designated pass rusher early in his career.

Chargers Nadame Tucker, EDGE Western Michigan

After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Western Michigan standout followed O'Leary to the Chargers. O'Leary was hired back onto the team, now as the Bolts' defensive coordinator. It is now expected for the two to continue their work together and for Tucker to show the league if he can acclimate to the higher level of talent.

2025 Season Stats

13 Games

1 Pass Deflection

55 Tackles

21 Tackles for Loss

14.5 Sacks

4 Forced Fumbles

Measurables

Contract Status

"Nadame Tucker signed a 3 year, $3,140,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $40,000 signing bonus, $287,500 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,046,667. In 2026, Tucker will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $40,000, while carrying a cap hit of $898,333 and a dead cap value of $287,500." - Spotrac

Nadame Tucker's 2026 Season Outlook

With connections to the team's defensive staff, coupled with his draftable grade, it is expected that Tucker will really make a push for the team's final 53-man roster. If he falls short, he is a definite practice squad stash, likely being the first man up if an EDGE rusher goes down with injury.

It is important to note that if Tucker is considered for the roster, the Chargers would likely have to cut their veteran depth piece, Bud Dupree, and find that keeping five EDGE rushers is feasible for their 2026 roster construction.

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