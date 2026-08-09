Jake Slaughter Gets His Shot, Wild Position Trial, Highlights From Saturday's Chargers Practice

The Los Angeles Chargers are one practice away from wrapping up their second week of 2026 training camp. The practice marks the third practice for the Chargers and new point in position battles and competition for roles and roster spots.

There were several firsts today at practice for multiple players getting their first run with the first team and even a trial at a new position. Unfortunately, this is also the point in camp where position and role battles may start to narrow down to fewer contenders. Let's dive into the big noteworthy points from Saturday's practice.

Slaughter gets his shot with the first team offense

The Chargers drafted Jake Slaughter in the second round of the 2026 draft. Slaughter was viewed by many as a scheme specific center only prospect. The Chargers announced him as a guard and caught everyone by surprise with their intentions.

It was well known and discussed that Slaughter would face a steep learning curve adjusting to NFL speed and power in the interior and the additional spacing moving from center to guard. The Chargers front office and coaching staff have insisted that Slaughter would be competing for the starting left guard job, but recently it appeared he was taking a back seat to that competition.

Slaughter has only seen reps with the first-team offense after rotating in following Kayode Awosika twice throughout camp. Saturday's practice marked the first time he started the session with the first team at left guard and the first time overall with pads on.

As the competition starts to take form and narrow down in the coming week and a half or so, Slaughter is getting his shot to make a statement. Just as it seemed that he may be falling back in the competition, at least for the battle to be the week one starter, he gets his shot and reportedly played well in both team sessions and one-on-one.

Justin Herbert continues to dial in the timing of anticipation throws

Justin Herbert has been asked to add a new wrinkle to his game this offseason by new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. He has changed up his footwork and the passing game has incorporated much more anticipatory throws to increase yards after the catch opportunities.

Herbert has relied heavily on his cannon arm to fire passes into tight windows once receivers finally get open throughout his career. The new wrinkle is designed to give more options and rhythm to the offense. One day after veteran analyst Dan Orvolvsky declared Herbert a near lock for the MVP discussion late in the season, Herbert hit practice on Saturday displaying a deeper mastery of the timing aspect of the routes and is showing his comfort is growing by the day.

"In the pass game timing and rhythm is a marriage that is not only for just a completion but for the yards after the completion..



That one step could be the difference between a twelve yard completion and a twenty yard completion" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive https://t.co/bJdusfBzOq pic.twitter.com/WMc2PN2WFQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 7, 2026

The Chargers did what with Scott Matlock?

Scott Matlock was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2023 draft out of Boise State as a defensive tackle. Matlock switched over to a utility role with the arrival of Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman in 2024. Playing mainly fullback, Matlock spent the past two seasons on the offensive side of the ball.

The Chargers made a wacky move at practice and gave him a shot at playing tackle. It is unclear what the plan is or if they are experimenting to see if he could be used as a sixth offensive lineman or actually considering a position switch.

The bottom line is that Matlock is entering the final year of his rookie deal and another position switch may not bode well for his chances to make the 53-man roster out of camp. He could easily be a practice squad target if he does not make the roster and his versatility could be seen as an asset worth keeping around.

The need for speed in the new offense

Mike McDaniel is broadly associated with fast players and fast-paced offenses. The trend appears to be continuing with the Chargers, at least in part. The Chargers' fastest weapons all secured deep touchdown passes or deep completions today. Brenen Thompson, Derius Davis and Keaton Mitchell, who is the ultimate mismatch against a linebacker, all had big-time plays downfield today.

Bloodthirsty defensive line

The Chargers' core returning interior defensive linemen Teair Tart, Justin Eboigbe and Jamaree Caldwell started camp hot and when the pads came on, they turned up the heat. The defensive line rotation could be a major strength for the Chargers but could be one of the league's most dangerous should they swing for the fences and land monster Vita Vea in a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former Chargers saftey sparks brawl in Kansas City

Veteran safety Alohi Gilman was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He spent the first five and a half seasons of his career in Los Angeles before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens in a deal for edge rusher Odafe Oweh.

Gilman was a free agent this offseason and chose to sign with the Chargers' AFC West rival the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs' training camp has been testy and has been highlighted by multiple fights. Gilman sparked a brawl with new top Chief running back Kenneth Walker causing Walker to use a form tackle to take Gilman to the ground.

Meanwhile at Chiefs camp...

Kenneth Walker and Alohi Gilman are making friends🥊🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/vBmkj4WdBH — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) August 8, 2026