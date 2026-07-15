Unwanted to Unstoppable: The Chargers’ Ultimate Mount Rushmore of Undrafted Legends

The Los Angeles Chargers are weeks away from returning for 2026 training camp at their practice and training facility, the Bolt, in El Segundo. Over 20 undrafted free agent rookies will begin chasing their NFL dreams alongside the Chargers' veterans and 2026 draft class.

Undrafted free agents are undeniably the underdogs heading into training camp and will often be a major focus of the preseason for fans, coaches and the front office. The Chargers have had a long history of finding players that fit and play well from the undrafted ranks. Looking back, at the rich undrafted history, which players are on the Chargers Mount Rushmore of undrafted free agents?

Top four undrafted players in Chargers history

There have been many undrafted players over the years who have had a significant impact on the Chargers. For this list in particular, players who went on to have excellent careers after starting out with the Chargers will not count towards this list, sorry Wes Welker fans.

Players who were signed by the Chargers as undrafted rookies will be considered. Current Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker, may be the most accurate kicker in Chargers history and currently in NFL history but despite joining the Chargers as a rookie, he was signed as an undrafted rookie by the Los Angeles Rams, the Chargers are actually his fourth NFL team and would not count. Let's dig in and start with the king of the undrafted mountain.

1) Antonio Gates, tight end, undrafted class of 2003, NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Hall of Famer Antonio Gates and his presenter, Chargers owner Dean Spanos, unveil his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement, Aug. 2, 2025, in Canton. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Legendary tight end Antonio Gates is the top undrafted member of the Chargers of all-time. The story of how he ended up on the Chargers after playing college basketball is equally legendary. After signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2003 draft, Gates played sparingly his rookie season and finished with 389 yards on 24 catches with two touchdowns.

Gates finished his career with 955 receptions and 11,841 receiving yards, both stats good enough for third all-time amongst tight ends. Gates' 116 touchdowns is currently the top mark in NFL history for tight ends.

Gates is not only on the Chargers Mount Rushmore of undrafted free agents, he also belongs on the NFL's undrafted Mount Rushmore.

2) Kris Dielman, guard, undrafted class of 2003

Aug 25, 2007; Glendale, AZ, USA; San Diego Chargers guard Kris Dielman (68) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. San Diego defeated Arizona 33-31. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another member of the 2003 undrafted class, Kris Dielman is one of the most memorable and beloved offensive linemen in Chargers history. Dielman was signed by Chargers as a defensive tackle out of Indiana having previously played tight end early in his college career for then Chargers offensive coordinator Cam Cameron.

The Chargers converted Dielman to guard where he would become a starter several seasons later. Dielman was the enforcer for that era of the Chargers and was known for his bloody trench warfare. Dielman made four Pro Bowls during his career and became a legend when he turned down a larger free agent contract from the Seattle Seahawks to return to the Chargers.

It's not every day that an offensive lineman becomes a fan favorite and memorable across different eras. Dielman defined guard play for the Chargers, a standard and expectation of the position through today.

3) Austin Ekeler, running back, undrafted 2017 class

Nov 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Austin Ekeler took one of the most long-shot routes to the NFL imaginable. Ekeler played his college football at Division Two Western Colorado and was a low priority addition to the undrafted free agents for training camp. Ekeler widely made the team through special teams effort and stole a roster spot in the preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ekeler largely held together the Chargers' rushing attack through holdouts and injuries for several seasons. Ekeler, who is still an active player, spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders. As a member of the Chargers Ekeler rushed for 4,352 yards as well as 3,884 receiving yards. On top of his yards, Ekeler also scored 69 touchdowns for Los Angeles. His 418 points scored is good enough for fourth all-time amongst non-kickers and eighth all-time in franchise history.

4) Darren Bennett, punter, undrafted 1994 class

Darren Bennett was such a savage 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KecBXn2uUg — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) July 15, 2026

The fourth and final spot on this list was a tough debate. It was very difficult to leave wide receiver Malcom Floyd off of this list. But, it is hard to ignore one of the best players at his position for over a decade who completely changed the position forever.

Darren Bennett played Australian rules football from 1982-1993. While in California on his honeymoon in 1993, Bennett asked for a tryout with the Chargers through his trainer back home. Despite the first snap hitting him squarely in the face, Bennett impressed the Chargers enough to be brought to camp and he spent the entire 1994 season on the practice squad.

Bennett became the Chargers full-time punter in 1995 and punted for the Chargers as one of the best punters in the NFL through the 2003 season including being a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Bennett is widely considered the first of a wave of Australian rules players making the transition to punting in the NFL and college football. Bennett also pioneered the "Aussie rules kick" or now better known as the drop punt technique to the NFL.

Honorable mentions

Kassim Osgood, wide receiver, undrafted 2003 class

Stephen Cooper, linebacker, undrafted 2003 class

Malcom Floyd, wide receiver, undrafted 2004 class

Mike Tolbert, running back, undrafted 2008 class

Jahleel Addae, safety, undrafted 2013 class

Tyrell Williams, wide receiver, undrafted 2015 class