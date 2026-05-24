Najee Harris, Antonio Gibson, Taysom Hill, Among NFL Stars Panthers Should Still Pursue
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The Carolina Panthers have had a monster offseason, undeniably their best in the Bryce Young-Dave Canales era. There's still more that can be added, though. NFL free agency doesn't just end after the first two weeks or after the NFL Draft. There are still some familiar names floating around waiting for the right deals to come up.
The Panthers have to free up some cap space, but there are a multitude of ways that can happen, and once it does, the Panthers can keep adding to this free agency class. One NFL analyst sees the Panthers as a potential landing spot for a few veterans
NFL analyst reveals a key move the Panthers should consider
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox reveals one move that each team should make before the start of the season, in the case of the Carolina Panthers, more offense, specifcally another offensive playmaker and weapon for Bryce Young.
Knox doesn't foresee a splash move, though, not mentioning guys like Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, or Deebo Samuel, who are all still free agents, but instead, focusing on some less high-profile veterans who can still contribute even if it's not in the biggest role.
Taysom Hill
Hill has been a jack of all trades in his NFL career, taking snaps at tight end, quarterback, even rushing out of the backfield. The Panthers desperately need a pass-catching tight end who can be a threat in space. Taysom Hill provides that, as hes versatile, he possesses much better speed than Carolina has in that room right now, and can be thrown into a bunch of different schemes.
Najee Harris
Harris wouldn't come in to spark the backfield by any means, but could be a potential depth piece in a backfield that may need it, with both Chuba Hubbard, Jonothan Brooks, and even AJ Dillion having injury history, especially Brooks.
Harris himself is coming off a torn Achilles injury that ended his 2025 season, but if fully healthy, could especially help in short-yardage and red-zone/goal-line situations, bringing a bigger frame to the backfield.
Antonio Gibson
Probably the most questionable mention for a potential addition to the Panthers' offense, Gibson missed most of the 2025 season with a season-ending torn ACL injury. Gibson, like Harris, could be another potential depth piece that the Panthers can certainly buy low on, but he'd likely enter Carolina as the RB4 at best.
Other free agents available
There are two other free agents who make more sense than a Najee Harris or Antonio Gibson signing does, strictly based on positional need relative to the Panthers. Two proven veteran tight ends are still on the market, the first being Jonnu Smith, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the other being Darren Waller, formerly of the Miami Dolphins.
Smith had a down year in 2025, not getting as many opportunities and being limited by the Steelers' overall poor passing offense last season. Smith was a Pro-Bowler in 2024 though, and under a better offense, could be effective.
Darren Waller was surprisingly effective last season after missing some of the season with a pectoral injury, ending the 2025 season on a high note with six touchdowns scored in nine games. Waller would easily be the best pass catcher in the tight ends room and still has plenty left to give as he showed last season.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.