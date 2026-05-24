Najee Harris, Antonio Gibson, Taysom Hill, Among NFL Stars Panthers Should Still Pursue

The Carolina Panthers have had a monster offseason, undeniably their best in the Bryce Young-Dave Canales era. There's still more that can be added, though. NFL free agency doesn't just end after the first two weeks or after the NFL Draft. There are still some familiar names floating around waiting for the right deals to come up.

The Panthers have to free up some cap space, but there are a multitude of ways that can happen, and once it does, the Panthers can keep adding to this free agency class. One NFL analyst sees the Panthers as a potential landing spot for a few veterans

NFL analyst reveals a key move the Panthers should consider

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales greets quarterback Bryce Young (9) after a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox reveals one move that each team should make before the start of the season, in the case of the Carolina Panthers, more offense, specifcally another offensive playmaker and weapon for Bryce Young.

Knox doesn't foresee a splash move, though, not mentioning guys like Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, or Deebo Samuel, who are all still free agents, but instead, focusing on some less high-profile veterans who can still contribute even if it's not in the biggest role.

Taysom Hill

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Hill has been a jack of all trades in his NFL career, taking snaps at tight end, quarterback, even rushing out of the backfield. The Panthers desperately need a pass-catching tight end who can be a threat in space. Taysom Hill provides that, as hes versatile, he possesses much better speed than Carolina has in that room right now, and can be thrown into a bunch of different schemes.

Najee Harris

May 20, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) catches the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harris wouldn't come in to spark the backfield by any means, but could be a potential depth piece in a backfield that may need it, with both Chuba Hubbard, Jonothan Brooks, and even AJ Dillion having injury history, especially Brooks.

Harris himself is coming off a torn Achilles injury that ended his 2025 season, but if fully healthy, could especially help in short-yardage and red-zone/goal-line situations, bringing a bigger frame to the backfield.

Antonio Gibson

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (4) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Probably the most questionable mention for a potential addition to the Panthers' offense, Gibson missed most of the 2025 season with a season-ending torn ACL injury. Gibson, like Harris, could be another potential depth piece that the Panthers can certainly buy low on, but he'd likely enter Carolina as the RB4 at best.

Other free agents available

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) runs out for player introductions prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There are two other free agents who make more sense than a Najee Harris or Antonio Gibson signing does, strictly based on positional need relative to the Panthers. Two proven veteran tight ends are still on the market, the first being Jonnu Smith, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the other being Darren Waller, formerly of the Miami Dolphins.

Smith had a down year in 2025, not getting as many opportunities and being limited by the Steelers' overall poor passing offense last season. Smith was a Pro-Bowler in 2024 though, and under a better offense, could be effective.

Darren Waller was surprisingly effective last season after missing some of the season with a pectoral injury, ending the 2025 season on a high note with six touchdowns scored in nine games. Waller would easily be the best pass catcher in the tight ends room and still has plenty left to give as he showed last season.