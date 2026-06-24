Messed Up Contract Language: CB Quentin Jammer Reveals Details of His Holdout in 2002

The Los Angeles Chargers are on summer break following the conclusion of OTAs on Thursday June 18th and will return for training camp in late July. At this time of year, there is not much news around the NFL with an occasional extension popping up. For the Chargers, all eyes are waiting for a potential extension for Chargers young edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu.

In the meantime, when a former top-five pick and member of the Chargers 50th anniversary team goes on a podcast and reveals some interesting and fun details about how he entered into the NFL, it stands out when news has slowed down.

2002 fifth-overall pick Quentin Jammer recently had an appearance on the "Raw Room" podcast featuring NFL Veterans Daren Bates, Jalen Collins, and former Chargers offensive tackle King Dunlap. Jammer revealed interesting details surrounding being drafted by the Chargers, his first game in the NFL, and his contract holdout and how it was heavily influenced by the 2001 fifth overall pick, LaDainian Tomlinson.

2002 NFL draft

Quentin Jammer revealed a familiar concept for the Chargers and how they operate during the draft. When he was asked about if he knew the Chargers were interested, he laughed, and revealed that he didn't and thought for sure he was going sixth to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chargers, across the past three general managers, has operated with their cards close to the vest. Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey revealed they had not spoken to the Chargers at all before the draft with the exception of the NFL combine. Joey Bosa reported a similar experience. It is apparent, even back then, the Spanos family preferred to operate a certain way around the draft.

LaDainian Tomlinson's Contract Changed the Game

Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson dives over the Tennessee Titans defense to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter to pull ahead 17 to 6 during the AFC Wild Card game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego Jan. 6, 2008. | George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Chargers fans do not remember, Quentin Jammer was the second fifth-overall pick in a row for the Chargers. Both Jammer and 2001 fifth overall pick LaDainian Tomlinson held out. The era of contracts was remarkably different in 2001 and 2002, prior to the current collective bargaining agreement being signed with a rookie wage scale.

Jammer mentions that his holdout was in large part due to Tomlinson's contract. Tomlinson held out almost all of training camp and most of the pre-season before signing his rookie contract which set a new mark for top five non-quarterbacks. Researching Tomlinson's rookie contract, there was a lack off-set language and a staggered signing bonus which was different than most contracts of the time.

Tomlinson's signing bonus and contract overall set a new precedent for non-quarterbacks and forever raised the ceiling. However, Jammer mentions that something in Tomlinson's contract language was messed up and the Chargers apparently wanted to change it back in Jammer's contract language only a year later, but the two sides eventually came to a deal with the new precedent.

Hilarious first NFL game

Quentin Jammer missed all of training camp and all of the pre-season during his holdout. His contract was complicated by the fact that the sixth overall pick had signed for a higher signing bonus than he was being offered.

The two sides finally came together and reached a deal after he missed the first game of the season and just before week two against the Arizona Cardinals. In his first NFL action Jammer had to face hulking wide receiver David Boston who Chargers fans may remember as one of the worst free agent signings, at the time, in Chargers history.

The Chargers were wild back in the day 🤣

Fans may remember 2002 5th overall pick Quentin Jammer held out all of training camp and missed week 1.

He signed just before week 2 and without practicing, had to face David Boston 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lI6NNhhmLc — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) June 24, 2026