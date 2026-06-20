The Mind-Blowing Stat Behind Tuli Tuipulotu’s Looming $100M+ Chargers Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up their OTAs with a three-day mandatory mini-camp from June 16th through the 18th. The Chargers are scheduled to return for training camp in late July with no confirmed official date for return.

One of the key storylines to watch in the weeks before training camp is the extension negotiation between the Chargers front office and young star edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu. The fourth-year edge rusher is coming off a very productive season where he finished with 13.5 sacks. Tuipulotu's versatility and ability to rush from multiple alignments has been a key component of both his and the Chargers pass rush success.

The Chargers have created significant depth in the edge rusher room entering the 2026 offseason. If Tuipulotu's negotiations drag into training camp, it could create interesting competition scenarios and opportunities if Tuipulotu misses any practice time.

Tuipulotu entered the league as very young defensive lineman foregoing his senior season at USC. He was considered a "tweener" when entering the league with many teams not sure of where his best position would be in the NFL after USC lined him up everywhere including as a nose tackle.

Entering the NFL as a young player into an edge rusher room with veterans Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa while being coached by Giff Smith may have been the best situation for Tuipulotu. His first two years in the NFL were intended to be developmental seasons working as a third edge rusher behind Mack and Bosa but injuries forced him into a larger role. His presence was felt early on, even as a rookie and opposing offensive coordinators took notice and began sending help or double teams his way.

Now, entering his fourth season and extension eligible, Tuli is taking on a bigger role in the defense as a whole. As his role in the defense and as a leader of the defense grows, it is wild to look around the edge rusher room and realize, Tuipulotu is still the youngest player in the room despite being joined by two rookies and second-year edge rusher in 2025 fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard.

Chargers 2026 Edge Rusher Room | Thomas Martinez

The negotiation for Tuipulotu's extension is a fascinating case study given Tuli's age, production and play style. Most edge rushers peak around their mid 20's, so in theory, Tuipulotu's development has not reached it's peak.

Tuipulotu's agent, David Canter, is a veteran NFL agent and is likely looking for a shorter-term deal so that his client can be back at the negotiating table for a third contract in the middle of his peak years. A four-year deal is likely the target of negotiations and Jaelan Phillips four-year $120 million deal with the Carolina Panthers makes sense as a floor.

Tuipulotu mentioned in a media appearance on the final day of mini-camp that he will be with the team but did not rule out a hold in during training camp. It is wild that he is still the youngest edge rusher on the roster despite heading into his fourth season. Hopefully both sides can hammer out a deal before training camp arrives.