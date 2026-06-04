'Destroy Everything in Your Path': Chargers' Rashawn Slater is Excited for New Scheme

It has been a long road back for Los Angeles Chargers star left tackle Rashawn Slater. Slater missed the entirety of the 2025 season after suffering a catastrophic patellar tendon rupture early in training camp.

The good news is that despite suffering a terrible injury, Slater is on pace to be cleared shortly and feels ready for training camp although no definitive ramp up period has been discussed. Slater, as well as his counterpart on the right side Joe Alt, being healthy will be a major factor in the success of the Chargers offense.

The Chargers are installing a new offense under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and they are not hiding their plans to run a wide zone offense. Part of the new offense will be rooted in the requirements offensive linemen are tasked with on a down-to-down basis. The tackle positions are especially significant in McDaniel's offense as the athleticism required is substantial.

Slater spoke to the media for the first time this off-season on Tuesday. He was asked about the amount of running the offensive line is doing at practice right now and mentioned that it will be beneficial for them as a group to be in shape.

Slater also mentioned that he hasn't done drills like what they are currently doing since his rookie season with then offensive line coach Frank Smith. Ironically, Smith was Mike Mc Daniel' s offensive coordinator down is Miami. Why is there such an emphasis on running for the offensive lineman?

Tackles in outside zone

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Rashawn Slater appears to be very excited to switch to an outside zone offense. "The scheme's fantastic," Slater said, "It's going to let us play fast and play violently."

The tackle positions in outside zone schemes are asked to set the outside edge. Their ability to fire off of the snap and perform crucial reach blocks will make or break a play. The Chargers offensive line has been running a significant amount during practice simply because the scheme will demand it from them in game action very soon.

Slater also mentioned watching some film of Trent Williams which makes sense given his history and success in a similar system. Williams' play style is also a match for Slater as well as the new offense. "I think outside zone is fun," Slater said, "The rule is just get off and just go destroy everything in your path."

A healthy Slater will make a night and day difference for Los Angeles' offense. By his account, his rehab is going great and he is excited to get back to destroying opposing defenders in a new offense scheme.