Don't Sleep on Chargers Adding DK Metcalf After NFL Draft

Fans have been patiently waiting for the Los Angeles Chargers to make a 'big' move. They've yet to celebrate such. With it being his third offseason in charge, general manager Joe Hortiz has made it clear how he goes about roster building. Rarely does he hand out large contracts, as was evident this free agency period, as the Bolts didn't shop near the top of the market for any player.

Their most notable addition was center Tyler Biadasz, which was a great signing considering the deal they agreed to. Many believed the Chargers would be in play for Tyler Linderbaum, who ended up with the rival Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers signed Biadasz for $30 million over three years, a fraction of the price that the Raiders got Linderbaum for ($81 million).

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Even after that, many expected the Chargers to at least add a prominent receiver after their disappointing 2025 output. As it stands right now, the returning group consists of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. A good, not great set of wideouts for Justin Herbert.

They've been linked to A.J. Brown all offseason, but with recent reports that the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots set to finalize a trade near June 1, that dream is over. But could there be another big-name receiver that the Chargers can target? Moe Moton of Bleacher Report named 10 players that could be cut or traded after the draft, with a few receivers on the list.

The Chargers could certainly benefit from one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' wideouts.

DK Metcalf should be post-draft target for Chargers

DK Metcalf | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

DK Metcalf is the same age as AJ Brown, but doesn't quite have the same production. Brown's rattled off four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and a Super Bowl win since being traded to the Eagles during the 2022 draft. Metcalf has 3 1,000-yard seasons over his seven-year career thus far and is coming off of his worst statistical campaign.

In his first season with the Steelers, Metcalf, caught 59 passes for 850 yards and 6 touchdowns. Respectable numbers, but not No.1 production. Pittsburgh traded for Michael Pittman Jr earlier in the offseason, with questions arising about Metcalf's status going forward. He currently has no guaranteed money left on his current deal, which runs through 2029.

"The Steelers have a strong track record of drafting wide receivers," Moton wrote. "They're more likely to trade Metcalf rather than go through a lengthy post-draft negotiation process with his camp."

If so, the Chargers could dip into their 2027 draft picks to secure Metcalf. Here's his cap hits over the next 4 seasons:

2026: $31M

2027: $32.5M

2028: $34M

2029: $41.5M

Obviously, high cap hits that Hortiz usually doesn't go for. It'd still be a homerun move for the Chargers.