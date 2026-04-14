NFL Trade Rumors Might Give Chargers An Opening to Get Aggressive

When it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers and NFL trade rumors, two things usually come to mind right now.

One is the speculation the Chargers might be in the A.J. Brown sweepstakes.

Two, and far more realistic, as we’ve pointed out endlessly now, is that the Chargers could trade Quentin Johnston during the NFL draft to move around the board while getting weapons that better fit the scheme of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

But the Chargers aren’t immune to the other NFL trade rumors making the rounds right now leaguewide.

In fact, one bit of NFL draft trade buzz might work in concert with something like the Johnston trade speculation to help Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz get aggressive soon.

NFL trade rumors could help Chargers move around during NFL draft

Jim Harbaugh | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The idea the Chargers could trade up or down the order depending on how the board falls isn’t a new one.

New, though, is the blossoming idea that so many other teams want to move down.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, teams like the Cardinals, Titans, Giants, Browns and Commanders are just a few of the clubs looking to trade down in the order and acquire more assets in the process.

That’s a handful of teams picking in the top 10, of course. It’s hard to see Hortiz getting that aggressive, especially when the big boards suggest they could have their pick of the top guard prospects at No. 22, such as Olaivavega Ioane or Emmanuel Pregnon.

The Cleveland Browns might be interesting at No. 24, though. If they want to move down, perhaps the Chargers could attempt to get back into the first round later in the process.

Keep in mind it doesn’t only need to be those teams listed. The Dallas Cowboys have two picks in the first round and the endless buzz says they might try to move up from No. 12 into the top 10 for a guy like Caleb Downs. Perhaps, then, they would want to move down from the No. 20 pick, provided they still own it.

Granted, this is the Chargers and Hortiz, who has been oddly conservative with more cap space than most of the league and some really obvious needs that have gone unaddressed (interior offensive line). He’s even stubbornly stuck to the NFL draft compensatory picks process for all of free agency.

Meaning, a trade down from No. 22 is more likely. They only have five picks in the order, so moving down, still getting a prospect they like and recouping some of their picks losses over the last few years might be what they end up doing.

Still, the Chargers won’t be alone in that desire to trade back and get more assets. And during the draft, if they get the sense that they’re in danger of missing out on a prospect like Ioane, perhaps they capitalize on this and actually move up.

After all, better protecting Justin Herbert so McDaniel’s offense can run at peak levels for 17 games and beyond is worth that type of aggression…right?

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