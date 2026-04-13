Chargers Labeled as Team That Should Be After A.J. Brown Trade And It Makes Sense

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into the NFL Draft with some questions on the offensive side of the ball. As it's been all offseason, they've still have yet to find a prominent receiver. The Chargers have a solid group that consists of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Still, they need a true No.1 in order to get to the next level. A lack of urgency from the front office suggests they'll ride into the season with the same set of wideouts as last season, minus Keenan Allen for now, who remains a free agent. However, the Chargers have been listed numerous times as a team that should acquire a big-name receiver. The one player they've been constantly linked to has been A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles.

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Brown has seemingly grown frustrated over the last few seasons with the Eagles. Despite easily putting up 1,000-yard seasons, Brown hasn't looked satisfied with his role in their offense. This offseason, Philadelphia has added 3 receivers: Hollywood Brown, Dontayvion Wicks and Elijah Moore. None come close to Brown's pedigree, but it looks like they're at least beginning to prepare for his exit.

The Chargers were once again listed among the teams that should trade for Brown, forfeiting their No.22 overall pick this year for him.

Chargers linked to A.J. Brown trade once again

A.J. Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports listed four contenders that should be in on Brown, the Chargers included. The Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers were also named.

"All A.J. Brown has done since arriving in Philadelphia in 2022 is put up 1,000 yards receiving," Podell wrote. "...He has accomplished this despite quarterback Jalen Hurts' of Philadelphia's passing offense. Brown also comes with a contract extension already hammered out: his three-year, $96 million contract extension kicks in next year in 2027."

This seems like the perfect move for the Chargers to make. While this regime has been hesitant to hand out large contracts, this is the one time they should put their pride aside and pay a top talent. Brown will turn 29 this season and as Podell noted, his $96 million extension doesn't begin until next season. Here's Brown's remaining cap hits, according to Spotrac:

2026: $23.9M

2027: $22.7M

2028: $27.5M

2029: $29.3M

Brown is better than any player the Chargers would draft at No.22 overall this year. This would be the homerun move fans have been waiting for all offseason.