Tony Jefferson hit leads to ejection, Jim Harbaugh, Andy Reid help break up skirmish
Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after dishing a hit over the middle that caused an all-out brawl.
Both Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid entered the field of play seeking to calm things down between the AFC West rivals while officials assessed the play.
On the play in question, Jefferson crushed Tyquan Thornton over the middle, resulting in an apparent injury amid the skirmish.
The knee-jerk, widespread reaction was to condemn Jefferson, but Thornton turned, braced and ducked into the collision in real time, so it'll be interesting to see if the NFL follows up with further punishment.
Ultimately, a flag and a fine probably made more sense for Jefferson here. NFL officials will likely offer a statement via pool report after the game. Fines and suspension get announced by the NFL on the following Saturday.
Some of the images and media from the immediate aftermath of the hit, including both head coaches attempting to get sidelines in order and check on those injured:
Chiefs players celebrated Jefferson's ejection in the aftermath:
Things had been budding around Jefferson all game, though, considering one could argue that the hit that got him ejected wasn't even his hardest of the game:
