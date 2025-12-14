Tony Jefferson hit leads to ejection, Jim Harbaugh, Andy Reid help break up skirmish

Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after dishing a hit over the middle that caused an all-out brawl.

Both Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid entered the field of play seeking to calm things down between the AFC West rivals while officials assessed the play.

On the play in question, Jefferson crushed Tyquan Thornton over the middle, resulting in an apparent injury amid the skirmish.

The knee-jerk, widespread reaction was to condemn Jefferson, but Thornton turned, braced and ducked into the collision in real time, so it'll be interesting to see if the NFL follows up with further punishment.

Ultimately, a flag and a fine probably made more sense for Jefferson here. NFL officials will likely offer a statement via pool report after the game. Fines and suspension get announced by the NFL on the following Saturday.

Some of the images and media from the immediate aftermath of the hit, including both head coaches attempting to get sidelines in order and check on those injured:

Chargers safety Tony Jefferson ejected for this hit and likely facing a fine as well. pic.twitter.com/xbh2dManR2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2025

Skirmish breaks out after a big hit from Tony Jefferson over the middle. Andy Reid and Jim Harbaugh both on the field to help break things up. Jefferson flagged for unnecessary roughness. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 14, 2025

Here’s the Chiefs/Chargers scuffle as Tony Jefferson tried taking Tyquan Thornton out on an illegal hit. Jefferson then got ejected from the game and flipped off the crowd on his way out

pic.twitter.com/yY36iUGWTu — Burch (@braden_burcham_) December 14, 2025

Chiefs players celebrated Jefferson's ejection in the aftermath:

Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy waving off Tony Jefferson after he was ejected for his hit on Tyquan Thornton #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/cnRXwlIzFr — Taylor Burr (@TaylorBurr10) December 14, 2025

Things had been budding around Jefferson all game, though, considering one could argue that the hit that got him ejected wasn't even his hardest of the game:

Tony Jefferson with a VICIOUS legal hit on Rashee Rice pic.twitter.com/Fq7s0xWkhn — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) December 14, 2025

