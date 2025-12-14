Bolts looking for surprising sweep, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Chiefs

We already know that there will be a new division champion in the AFC West for the first time since 2015. That was the year that the Denver Broncos captured the top spot and eventually went on to win Super Bowl 50. Since then, it’s been all Kansas City Chiefs to the tune of nine straight division crowns. However, that streak has come to an end as Andy Reid’s 6-7 team trails the 11-2 Broncos by five games with four weeks of action remaining.

Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh’s 9-4 Los Angeles Chargers, off a grueling 22-19 overtime conquest of the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, still has a shot at a division title—something that franchise hasn’t accomplished since 2009. They still have some work to do, and it starts with this rematch on Sunday afternoon vs. the desperate Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chargers vs. Chiefs History

Back in Week 1, the Bolts snapped a seven-game losing streak in this rivalry via a 27-21 Friday night victory over the Chiefs at São Paulo in Week 1. Now the Chargers are in position to sweep this original AFL series for the first time since 2013. That was Reid’s first season as Kansas City’s sideline leader, and both clubs wound up in the playoffs that year. Even with this year’s victory over the Chiefs, the Chargers are just 4-19 in their last 23 games in this series dating back to 2014. For what it’s worth, three of those four wins by the Bolts have come at Kansas City.

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Trending Downward

Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert has taken his share of beatings this season, but he has shown plenty of resiliency. He’s thrown for 22 scores, but has also committed 13 turnovers in as many games and been sacked 45 times. The six-year pro has also rushed for a career-high 419 yards, second-most on the club.

The three-time Super Bowl champion seems to be pressing lately. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes got off to a solid start in 2025. In his first seven games, he threw 14 touchdown passes and was picked off twice. In his last six contests, there have been just as many TD tosses (8) as interceptions for the nine-year pro.

Keep an Eye on Chargers’ CB Donte Jackson

The 2025 offseason addition has enjoyed a solid year with the Bolts. Cornerback Donte Jackson is tied for the team lead (with safety Tony Jefferson) with four interceptions, and leads the club with 12 passes defensed. Including last season’s stint with the Steelers, Jackson has picked off nine passes in 28 games.

Those aforementioned Mahomes’ interception numbers are also partly the result of the team’s shaky pass protection. After being dropped just 11 times in his first seven contests, Mahomes has been sacked 18 times in his last six contests. He’s been dumped at least three times in five of those half-dozen outings.

