Chargers News: Watch Joe Hortiz's Intense Response to Justin Herbert Trade Rumors

After Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh took over as the Los Angeles Chargers general manager and head coach, there were some mild rumors about quarterback Justin Herbert getting traded.
As expected, there was never any real substance to these rumors, which Hortiz confirmed during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
"I never got one call about it," Hortiz said. "I had some loose questions at the combine about Justin Herbert that were quickly shot down. There was no real discussions about us ever trading Justin Herbert, or teams really being interested. They know what we have, they know where we stood. I know there were some rumors out there, but I don't know where they were coming from. They're not coming from the Chargers organization because none of us got calls."
It's hard to believe there were ever such rumors. While the Chargers brought in a new regime, there would have been few worse decisions than trading Herbert. The Bolts already took a lot of heat when they traded beloved wide receiver Keenan Allen, and the response would have been much worse had they shipped Herbert off. Herbert is both young and just entering his prime. He is widely considered a top-ten NFL quarterback, and even a top-five passer among many analysts.
Herbert has already broken numerous NFL records since entering the NFL in 2020. He set the NFL rookie passing touchdowns record, the records for most passing yards in a quarterbacks' first two seasons and first three seasons, and the record for most consecutive 4,000 passing yard seasons to begin a career with three. He even threw for over 5,000 yards in just his second NFL season.
Beyond this, the Chargers invested in him by making him the then-highest paid quarterback in the NFL with a gigantic five-year contract for $262.5 million. There would have been practically no logic to paying Herbert this much just to send him away.
Great, talented quarterbacks who can perform at the NFL level are hard to come by, which made the Chargers head coach and general manager vacancy one of the most attractive in the first place. Hortiz and the Bolts are well aware of what they have in Herbert, and are not taking that for granted.