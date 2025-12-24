A new Justin Herbert has caught Chargers' Keenan Allen by surprise

The Los Angeles Chargers are catching everyone by surprise.

And that includes Keenan Allen.

Allen has seen it all over the last year or so. The veteran wideout got cut by Jim Harbaugh and the rebuilding Chargers, then spent time with the Chicago Bears last year during a rebuilding, 5-12 season.

Now? Allen can’t do anything but praise how much the Chargers have changed under Jim Harbaugh in his short time away. And maybe the biggest change of all that Allen has seen?

Justin Herbert.

Allen says the new Herbert gives off a different vibe, which obviously has an impact on the players around him.

“Just how he runs the offense, [he’s] much more composed, much more confident,” Allen said told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He’s seeing things before they happen, and he’s making the right play over and over again.”

So no, it’s not just Chargers fans seeing a more outgoing Herbert amid a public relationship with international star Madison Beer. It’s not just Chargers fans seeing more on-field trash talk and aggressive play from Herbert, either.

Rest assured we could wax poetic for hours about how Herbert is finally free of some not-so-great coaching of his past. How the Chargers have been completely revamped in a modern way with the arrival of Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz, who brings his own brand of talent acquisition over from Baltimore.

It’s a mixture of things, though. Herbert, now a Pro Bowler this year, has a solid stable of running backs behind him and a cast of great passing game weapons thanks to Allen, Ladd McConkey, the up-and-down Quentin Johnston and breakout rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden.

Justin Herbert said last year’s playoff loss to Houston was one he “continued to think about” in the offseason.



“No one felt worse than I did after that game. And I think it's important to continue to move forward and realize that it's what happened.



“It would be crazy of me… — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 23, 2025

Allen and Chargers fans have long known about Herbert’s toughness when it comes to playing through injuries. But the national side started to wake up more to that in the last few weeks when he gutted through messy pockets and droves of rushing attempts a week removed from having his non-throwing hand surgically repaired.

It’s worth wondering now, then, just how much the Chargers’ continued success might sway the MVP conversation. The numbers aren’t there, but the surprise factor on a national scale makes it fun.

Awards aside, it’s hard to get a bigger endorsement than the one Allen just threw Herbert. And it sure makes this year’s Chargers team feel different than last year as the playoffs approach.

