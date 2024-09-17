Chiefs to Add Kareem Hunt to Practice Squad Following Isiah Pacheco's Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without star running back Isiah Pacheco for six to eight weeks after he suffered a fractured fibula during the team's win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
With Pacheco on the sideline, the Chiefs are reuniting with a familiar face to help fill the void in the backfield. According to multiple reports, Kansas City is set to sign veteran running back Kareem Hunt to the practice squad.
Hunt was at the team's facility on Monday for a visit, and it seems things went well enough for the organization to bring him back.
Hunt, 29, was a third-round pick by the Chiefs in 2017 out of Toledo. He spent the first two seasons of his career in Kansas City, featuring in 27 games and recording 2,151 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns while making the Pro Bowl as a rookie.
He was released in late November 2018 after video surfaced of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel in Cleveland.
Hunt was signed by the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and played for the franchise until 2023. Last year, he featured in 15 games for the Browns and racked up nine touchdowns while toting the ball 135 times for 411 yards.
Returning to Kansas City six years after he was released, Hunt figures to find his footing on the practice squad and could potentially be elevated to the active roster where he'd join a running backs room consisting of Samaje Perine and Carson Steele.
The Chiefs will be on the road in Week 3 for a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, though it's unclear if the team intends to elevate Hunt before that game.