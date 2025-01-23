Chiefs’ Andy Reid Gave Heartfelt Endorsement of Steve Spagnuolo Amid HC Rumors
The Kansas City Chiefs have plenty to look forward to as they compete for the three-peat this winter, facing their next biggest playoff challenge in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
For all the excitement over the AFC title rematch tilt, the Chiefs haven’t forgotten the fact that they could lose defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo this offseason.
Spagnuolo, who has been with the Chiefs for six years, has already interviewed with three teams for their head coaching vacancy, including the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Amid rumors that Spagnuolo could leave the franchise for another go-around as head coach, Andy Reid had nothing but classy things to say about his beloved coordinator.
“They’ll get a great football coach, a great person,” Reid said on NFL Network’s The Insiders. “I think that’s probably the most important thing. He understands the game, he understands the players. He deserves another shot. I’m one of his biggest fans. Other than his sweet wife I’m probably right next in line there, I want him to have every opportunity he can to do that.”
Spagnuolo’s first head coaching stint came with the St. Louis Rams from 2009 to ‘11. He also briefly served as the New York Giants’ interim head coach in 2017.
The 65-year-old owns a sterling record in Kansas City, having won three Super Bowls and helped the Chiefs finish in the top-10 in scoring defense in five of his six seasons.
As one of the most coveted names in the last several hiring cycles, Spagnuolo has more than earned himself a shot at another head coaching gig and could be a savvy addition to a needy NFL team in 2025.
But first: the Bills. Spagnuolo will have his hands full this weekend trying to stop quarterback Josh Allen and a fearsome Buffalo offense with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.