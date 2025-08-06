Chiefs Camp Report 2025: Rookies Ready to Step Up for Perennial Contender
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes couldn’t contain his excitement. He needed to sprint.
During team drills toward the latter half of Wednesday morning’s soddy practice, Chiefs seventh-round rookie back Brashard Smith took a handoff from reserve quarterback Gardner Minshew and burst through the line on an inside handoff before exploding to the left with a quick cut. From there, Smith was home free on a would-be 50-yard touchdown.
The play left the offensive sideline filling the indoor facility at Missouri Western State University with noise while Mahomes ran, arms overhead, halfway up the field to celebrate the score. It was also Smith’s second big play of the day, after Mahomes found the SMU product on a deep wheel route during a 7-on-7 matchup.
“A guy that has all the athletic talent and we love what we’ve seen so far in terms of his growth every single day,” said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “We’re throwing a lot at him. There’s a lot you have to do in the running back room, and I think he’s going to keep getting better and better as the weeks go on. You’ll see it in the preseason games, too.”
In college, Smith was a wide receiver his first three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes before transferring to SMU and becoming a running back. There, Smith rushed for 1,332 yards on 5.7 yards per carry with 14 touchdowns, while also catching 39 passes for 327 yards and four more scores. At the scouting combine, Smith ran a 4.39 40-yard dash to showcase high-end speed to go with a versatile skill set.
Yet Smith is only one of many rookies who could have an outsized role for a team looking to reach its fourth consecutive Super Bowl.
On Wednesday, left tackle Josh Simmons and fourth-round receiver Jalen Royals continued to see time with the first team. Simmons appears a lock to be the starting blindside protector for Mahomes, thus far taking every snap in training camp at said spot. Then there’s Royals—who won’t start, provided Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown are healthy (Rice and Brown were absent from practice with groin and ankle injuries, respectively)—but could see time as a reserve in specific packages.
While at Utah State, Royals was one of the nation’s most productive players over the past two seasons. In 2023, he led the Mountain West Conference with 15 touchdown catches while totaling 71 catches and 1,080 yards. Last year, Royals played only seven games due to a foot injury, but amassed 119.1 receiving yards per game and scored six times.
Defensively, the Chiefs will rely on a rotation up front populated with veterans, including Chris Jones, George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu. However, there are snaps to be had for rookie defensive linemen Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte. A second-rounder from Tennessee, Norman-Lott could slot into a pass-rushing role on the interior while Gillotte, who posted 26.5 sacks across four years at Louisville, could find some time on the edge.
“It feels like he’s getting more comfortable,” said defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. “We’re throwing him in there with the [starters] so he’s around Nick [Bolton] and he’s around Chris [Jones], and some of the other guys. I think that gives him confidence. I’ve been really impressed with what he’s done to this point.”
The rest of the rookie class, including corner Nohl Williams and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, will likely make their most significant contributions on special teams. Still, the Chiefs could have a crop of youngsters reminiscent of their 2022 draft haul, which included a bevy of immediate starters, including corners Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, Karlaftis on the edge, running back Isiah Pacheco, safety Bryan Cook and others.
Of note, that team also went on to win the Super Bowl, and hasn’t failed to reach the game since joining the NFL three years ago.
For a team used to winning, training camp can be mundane. On Wednesday, the Chiefs showed why they could sustain their greatness for years to come. That fact, far more than one great run, should give Mahomes plenty of reason to celebrate.
Best thing I saw: Mahomes goes to his magic
The Chiefs were forced inside because of lightning in the area, the first time they’ve had to relocate practice indoors and away from the fans since the 2023 summer. It’s unfortunate because the patrons missed a real treat.
During team drills, Mahomes rolled to his right and saw a horde of covered options. He then took the ball wrapped in his right hand and whipped it around his back, hitting veteran running back Kareem Hunt in stride for a 15-yard completion.
The most amazing part? It wasn’t in individual or 7-on-7 drills where space is abundant. Mahomes hit Hunt despite decent coverage on a packed field. It probably won’t happen in a game, but if it ever does, don’t be shocked.
“It seems like he’s always a step ahead,” Kelce said. “His arm is alive right now. It’s fun to see him know the play, kind of know where he’s going before the snap happens and on top of that just being a leader.”
Best thing I heard: JuJu Smith-Schuster’s leadership
It was likely a surprise for some that Kansas City brought back Smith-Schuster this offseason on a one-year deal. In 2022, the Chiefs signed him to a one-year deal and got terrific output with Smith-Schuster catching 78 passes for 933 yards, both team-highs for a receiver.
Then, after leaving for a three-year pact with New England, Smith-Schuster was released by the Patriots last summer, only to be picked up by Kansas City before Week 1. In 14 games, Smith-Schuster was a role player with 18 receptions and 231 yards.
Ultimately, the Chiefs brought Smith-Schuster back for his leadership and veteran presence, something on full display at camp. The former USC star was loud and boisterous in his support of teammates, from starters to presumed cuts. It’s a little thing that Kansas City will tell you is a big part of its championship culture.
Rookie who impressed: Brashard Smith, RB
As mentioned above, Smith looked the part during Wednesday’s practice. While he’s a seventh-round pick, so too was Pacheco, who went on to become a two-time Super Bowl champ as a starter.
Pacheco is still the starter, and veteran Kareem Hunt is his understudy after compiling 904 total yards last season, partially due to Pacheco breaking his fibula in Week 2. But while Hunt and Pacheco are the top options in the backfield, Smith could carve out a unique role considering his background as a runner and receiver.
Last year, the Chiefs targeted their backs 94 times, resulting in 70 catches and 603 yards. The year before, they had 108 targets for 89 receptions and 657 yards. Smith could help those numbers rise with both his speed and the ability to align all over a given formation.
This season, a major emphasis in Kansas City’s passing attack is trying to find more explosive plays. In 2024, the Chiefs registered 34, more than only the Bears, Browns, Dolphins, Patriots and Giants. Kansas City managed to win 15 regular-season games despite the lack of chunk yardage. Those other five teams won 23 games combined.
Veteran who impressed: Tyquan Thornton, WR
If there’s a surprise in Chiefs camp, it’s Thornton. Brought in on a one-year, $1.1 million deal this spring, Thornton had an outside shot of making the roster.
Fast-forward to August, and Thornton might have better than a 50-50 shot of earning a spot. With an expected suspension coming for Rice relating to his car crash last April in Dallas, which saw him eventually plead guilty to a pair of third-degree felonies, there’s an additional spot on the 53-man roster open.
If camp ended now, the Chiefs would certainly keep Worthy, Brown, Smith-Schuster and Royals on the roster, with returner Nikko Remigio also likely to be kept. That presumably leaves an opening for either Thornton or Skyy Moore, with the former outplaying the latter thus far.
At 6' 2" and 185 pounds, Thornton was terrific Wednesday, torching starting corner Jaylen Watson on a corner route for a touchdown in 7-on-7s. Thornton was consistently receiving reps with the first team and looked the part, working himself open on a variety of snaps.
The 50th pick in the 2022 draft, Thornton fizzled in New England. He played only 28 games over three years due to myriad injuries, and totaled only 385 receiving yards and two touchdowns while healthy. Now getting a second life in Kansas City with a situation involving Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, Thornton is making the most of his opportunity at this juncture.
Next up? Continuing his strong summer on Saturday in the Chiefs’ first preseason game against the Cardinals.
It might not be a traditional song to blast at training camp, but it’s an all-time track. I’ll defend that opinion to the death.