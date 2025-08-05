How Long Analyst Thinks Rashee Rice Will Be Suspended For
The Kansas City Chiefs have a situation that they have to address this season, and that's going to be what the plan is should wide receiver Rashee Rice be out for an extended period.
Rice pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. Due to the plea, Rice has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation. Now that a verdict has been reached, the NFL is likely to hand down some type of punishment.
The National Football League will likely suspend Rice at some point this season for his involvement in the multi-car crash. However, it still remains unknown when and for how long that suspension will be. Rice spoke to the media following training camp practice with no updates.
"Honestly, it's still in the works," Rice said. "My legal team is handling that. All I can do is focus on what I can control right now, and that's me doing what I do best right here on the field."
Analyst's Take
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio discussed Rice's potential suspension and broke down, in his eyes, the number of games he could be suspended for, with reasoning to back it up.
- "So, there's an argument to be made that it should be a short suspension. I think the difference is this is on video. Any other incident you point to and say, 'Oh, that guy got one game. That guy got two games. That guy got three games.' It's not on video. This thing's on video," Florio said.
- "That's the difference here. Video. I think it's between six and 10. People get upset when I say that, but I think it's going to be somewhere between six and 10."
The Chiefs managed to win last season without Rice on the field. If he is unable to play for the first six weeks of the upcoming season, the team will need to make some adjustments. Their offense is more potent with Rice on the roster, but until the NFL makes a ruling on his possible suspension, the Chiefs must explore all possibilities regarding Rice's absence.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.