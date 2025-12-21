SI

Chiefs’ QB Woes Continue With Gardner Minshew Suffering Knee Injury vs. Titans

The Kansas City signal caller was replaced with Chris Oladokun.

Mike Kadlick

Minshew left Sunday's game with a knee injury.
Minshew left Sunday's game with a knee injury. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Chiefs’ brutal quarterback woes have unfortunately continued Sunday in Tennessee.

Amid a matchup scoring more like a baseball game than a football game between Kansas City and the Titans, Gardner Minshew has been taken to the locker room after suffering a knee injury. The QB had completed 3-of-8 pass attempts for 15 yards and led the Chiefs to a 3–2 second-quarter lead.

Minshew has since been ruled out for the remainder of the game and replaced by backup Chris Oladokun.

With the injury to Minshew, the Chiefs are now onto their third quarterback in two weeks after Patrick Mahomes suffered an ACL and LCL tear last Sunday against the Chargers. Kansas City has been eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2014, and will close out the campaign with matchups against the Titans, Broncos, and Raiders before moving on to next season.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

