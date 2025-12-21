Chiefs’ QB Woes Continue With Gardner Minshew Suffering Knee Injury vs. Titans
The Chiefs’ brutal quarterback woes have unfortunately continued Sunday in Tennessee.
Amid a matchup scoring more like a baseball game than a football game between Kansas City and the Titans, Gardner Minshew has been taken to the locker room after suffering a knee injury. The QB had completed 3-of-8 pass attempts for 15 yards and led the Chiefs to a 3–2 second-quarter lead.
Minshew has since been ruled out for the remainder of the game and replaced by backup Chris Oladokun.
With the injury to Minshew, the Chiefs are now onto their third quarterback in two weeks after Patrick Mahomes suffered an ACL and LCL tear last Sunday against the Chargers. Kansas City has been eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2014, and will close out the campaign with matchups against the Titans, Broncos, and Raiders before moving on to next season.