Why Jaylon Moore is A Massive Upgrade for the Chiefs
After a heartbreaking defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs had to take a step back and look at the situation they found themselves in and adjust accordingly. The adjustment in question was adding to the offensive line, as it was greatly exposed all season long.
While the Chiefs were able to filter out their woes during the regular season by securing several one-score victories, the competition in the playoffs was bound to get to them. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs made a strong move in adding former San Fransisco 49ers' offensive tackle Jaylon Moore to push the offensive line in the right direction.
Moore, originally a 2021 NFL Draft selection, brings a strong presence to the offensive line and will have an immediate impact to the squad. Last season in 15 games played, five starts, he showcased his power by holding off several double teams as well as his quick footwork.
The six-foot-four, 311 pounder should add adequate protection to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was sacked way more than he would have liked to have been last season. But one area, besides his size, that he brings to the team is how smart he is when he is on the defense of his quarterback.
Last season, according to PFF.com, Moore was ranked first in penalties, as he earned a whopping zero in the 15 games played. Sticking with PFF.com, Moore was ranked an above average defender, earning a 74.9 overall grade, while shining in both pass blocking and run blocking.
Going into his fifth season in the National Football League, Moore will be looking to become an everyday starting piece for the roster, as he was very strong in those five games started in replace of an injured Trent Williams of San Fransisco. Moore is ready to bring his all to this franchise, as he attested to in his introductory press conference.
"In my opinion, the tape doesn't lie. I know it's a small sample size, but I just go out there and play ball the way I know how," Moore said. "They see something in me, and I'm ready to go balls to the walls for these guys."
