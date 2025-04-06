Arguably the Most Pressing Position of Needs for the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked more times this season than any other season in his professional career. However, the Chiefs winning 15 of their 17 regular-season games made it easy to look past a quietly growing need for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
The quiet need grew into a glaring need in front of the whole world as the Philadelphia Eagles hurried and pressured Mahomes at a rate rarely, if at all, seen since their last Super Bowl loss. Ironically, the Chiefs' offensive line struggled in that game as well.
Still, the Chiefs have turned the page on last season and hope the upcoming season finished much better than these past two seasons. However, Kansas City cannot afford to sit on their hands, they must continue to address their offensive line, like they have already begun to do.
Nate Taylor of the Athletic recently looked at the draft needs of every team in the National Football League. The Chiefs' needs are glaring and universally agreed upon, starting with their porous offensive line.
"Depending on how the first round plays out, the Chiefs could consider a tackle. Even though they signed Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal in free agency to be their starting left tackle, they could find a developmental prospect for either side of the offensive line," Taylor said.
"Right tackle Jawaan Taylor is unlikely to remain on the roster in 2026. The team could save $20 million by releasing him next year with $7.4 million in dead money, according to Over the Cap."
Kansas City has the talent at most positions on the field to be able to win nearly any game they play in, but that is arguably not the case when it comes to their offensive line. The Chiefs have taken a lackadaisical approach to their offensive recently and it has cost them dearly.
The Chiefs must improve their offensive line over the next few months. All eyes around the league will be on Kansas City and their response to an embarrassing defeat to the Eagles. The Chiefs' front office has to do everything possible to upgrade their line or it could again be an issue.
