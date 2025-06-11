The Kansas City Chiefs' Biggest Reason for Optimism in 2025
Following how the 2024 campaign ended, the Kansas City Chiefs only have one way to go in 2025: up. The Super Bowl defeat wasn't on the agenda for the Chiefs, but the best franchises make their presence known by playoff berths, something that Kansas City has become very familiar with.
Going into 2025, there are a ton of reasons that the Chiefs Kingdom should be optimistic. They brought in seven new players through the 2025 NFL Draft, addressed positional needs that were weak last season, and have the chance to win the AFC West division for the 10th consecutive season.
With the biggest hope surrounding the offensive line and its improvement, one of the biggest reasons for optimism for the Chiefs in 2025 is the return of wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice's injury came early enough last year that he has a strong chance to be ready to go for the start of the season.
Rice was on pace to be one of the best wide receiving options in the entire National Football League last season, collecting 288 receiving yards in 24 receptions. Talent has always been on Rice's side, as the Chiefs look to use his explosiveness on offense for 2025, something they lacked in 2024.
Several are excited for Rice's return: the coaching staff, his fellow wide receivers, and especially quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That being said, Rice was listed as the Chiefs' biggest reason for optimism going into 2025 by Pro Football Focus's Dalton Wasserman.
"Kansas City’s receiving corps took a massive hit last season when Rashee Rice suffered a season-ending knee injury," Wasserman wrote. "After posting an excellent 86.1 PFF receiving grade during his rookie season, Rice recorded an 85.5 PFF receiving grade in 2024 prior to suffering his injury.
"He was well on his way to becoming Patrick Mahomes’ top target, and his void severely limited the Chiefs’ ability to create explosive plays. His return, along with the emergence of Xavier Worthy, should allow Kansas City’s passing game to bounce back."
As stated before, the return timeline for Rice has yet to be disclosed, but the Chiefs would love to have him for the beginning of the 2025 campaign, where the Chiefs take on their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
